Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are proud of their mom, Donna Kelce.

Donna was eliminated this week on Peacock’s The Traitors, but despite her three-episode stint on the show, her sons are proud of her strategy on the show, which earned her Travis' “stamp of the week.

“For my stamp of the week, I’m keeping it in the family,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on the Jan. 14 episode of New Heights. “Dude, I’m going Mom all day. Did you watch this? I was so proud of her, man. She looked like she was having a blast, enjoying it all.”

He added, “She was the first ever secret traitor that the show has ever had and showed everybody what she’s got. And it was just so cool to see her in this moment.”

Jason also agreed with his younger brother, adding, “I thought Mom did a great job, I loved watching her in it. She was way more deceitful and devious than I thought Mom could ever be, which was surprising.”

Travis was impressed by Donna and was happy to see her enjoy herself and was thankful to those that helped her along the way.

“Shout out to my guy Ron Funches for sticking by her side and being kind to her,” Travis added. “I’m sure he probably felt a certain way after he found out that she was the Secret Traitor.”

“It was just so fun to see her out there, living out her dream, giving the world a beautiful message about being fortunate enough to do these things at her age and where she is in life,” Travis said. “And it’s just so cool to see her live in that moment, man.”

So far, Ian Terry, Porsha Williams, and Rob Cesternino have been eliminated. There are still nine episodes left in season four with the finale to be broadcasted on Friday, January 23.