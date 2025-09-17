Travis Kelce is letting fans in on how his wedding with Taylor Swift might look, and one thing is clear, a DJ probably won’t be setting the tone, TMZ reports.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about the couple’s big day for the first time on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. Joined by guest Jimmy Fallon, Kelce revealed that live music is a lock for the reception. “Yeah, I think we’re live music kind of people,” Travis said, hinting that instruments and voices will carry the night instead of turntables.

Fallon, who knows a thing or two about performances himself, pointed out Kelce’s flair for karaoke. Jason Kelce backed that up, saying his younger brother has always been a natural entertainer. “He’s always had this in his bag,” Jason explained. “He’s been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising.”

A Love Story in the Spotlight

The lighthearted exchange also gave Travis room to joke about juggling football and wedding planning. After dropping a key pass in the Chiefs’ recent loss to the Eagles, he poked fun at himself. “Wedding planning will be easy compared to trying to figure out how to f***ing catch a football,” he laughed.

The couple announced their engagement in late August, sharing photos from a rose-filled proposal in Kelce’s garden. Speaking later with Erin Andrews on NFL on Fox, he admitted, “I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Swift has yet to share her version of the engagement story, but she and Kelce appear ready to blend their worlds of music and sports into an unforgettable celebration. No official date has been revealed, though many expect the ceremony will take place once the Chiefs’ season slows down.

With live music already penciled in and Travis’ humor leading the way, their wedding seems destined to be as headline-worthy as their whirlwind romance.