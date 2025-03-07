Khloé Kardashian is keeping her daughter, True, shielded from the complexities of adult relationships. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed that her five-year-old daughter still believes that Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, are still in a married relationship, per Complex.

Protecting Childhood Innocence

In a conversation with her best friend Malika Haqq, Kardashian shared that True has yet to grasp the reality of her parents' separation. “True thinks me and Tristan are married,” Kardashian said, prompting Haqq to reassure her that it's okay for True to hold onto that belief for now.

Kardashian, who has been candid about her views on family and relationships, expressed her hope to instill traditional values in her children. “It is the right thing to do. In my opinion. Get married, have kids. That’s what I want to teach her,” she stated. However, she admitted that one aspect of True's misunderstanding does concern her.

A Future Conversation

While Kardashian prioritizes keeping her kids out of “adult problems,” she acknowledged that she doesn’t want True to grow up with a skewed perception of marriage. “The only thing that bothers me about that would be I don’t want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is,” she explained.

Kardashian hopes that one day her children will witness a loving and affectionate marriage in her life. “I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day, and I would love them to see love and affection and romance,” she said. Until then, she plans to let True hold onto her innocent assumptions, waiting until she’s older to explain the truth.

Khloé Kardashian and Thompson, who share two children—True and two-year-old Tatum—ended their on-again, off-again relationship for good in 2021 after Thompson fathered a child with another woman. Despite their past, they continue to co-parent, prioritizing their children’s well-being above all else.

Furthermore, new episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.