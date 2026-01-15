When Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers step into the spotlight, the moment feels intentional, not accidental. Their recent night out in New York City signaled exactly that. The couple shared a cozy dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib, a Greenwich Village favorite known for quiet luxury and celebrity sightings. Ayers captured the evening on Instagram Stories, showing a waiter slicing a burger while Dart smiled across the table, PEOPLE reports. It read like a soft launch turned official.

Hard Launching The Relationship

The timing mattered. Just days earlier, Ayers posted a PDA-heavy photo set that confirmed what fans had speculated since fall. “Rumor has it…” she wrote, tagging Dart and sharing snapshots of hugs on a football field, Halloween costumes, and more than a few kisses. The message landed because it closed the gap between rumor and reality.

Giants QB1 gets his off-season off to a hot start. Jaxson Dart and viral ring girl Marissa Ayers finally went Instagram official. pic.twitter.com/jhWoAFNhR6 — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) January 10, 2026

Dart, 22, recently completed his rookie NFL season with the New York Giants, navigating an injury-filled year that tested the roster and the fan base. Ayers, also 22, entered that moment with her own momentum, bringing a digital footprint that spans more than two million followers across TikTok and Instagram. Their worlds collided publicly in October after they appeared together at a Halloween party. The clues stacked up from there.

Ayers attended the Giants’ December 1 game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium and even snapped a photo with Dart’s mom. Two weeks later, she answered a TikTok comment about moving to New York with a playful, “No but … 😏”. On December 17, sports betting company Betr posted content calling Ayers Dart’s girlfriend. Both liked it. The internet took note.

Who Exactly Is Marissa Ayers?

Ayers’ visibility did not begin with her relationship. She built it long before Dart entered the frame. Originally from Georgia, she shared in a January 2025 TikTok that she moved 17 times growing up after her parents divorced when she was in sixth grade, per PEOPLE. She described having one older sister who balances her out, calm where Ayers feels restless.

Athletics shaped her early years. Ayers spent 11 years as a competitive gymnast before burnout pushed her toward cheerleading in high school. That pivot set the tone for her adaptability. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended the University of Alabama, majoring in public relations and advertising. She graduated in May 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and later reflected on the experience with gratitude, calling Alabama her “sweetest home.”

College also sparked her digital rise. Ayers leaned into TikTok by documenting student life, gradually turning consistency into scale. She has posted on TikTok since 2018 and on Instagram since 2020, a runway that allowed her to refine voice, pacing, and audience connection. Her content spans lifestyle vlogs, GRWM clips, and day-in-the-life edits that feel casual yet calculated.

Her biggest viral moment arrived in July 2025 at Madison Square Garden during the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match, which streamed on Netflix. Ayers worked the event as a ring card girl for Most Valuable Promotions, the company backed by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. The broadcast placed her on one of boxing’s biggest stages.

Marissa Ayers – Alabama 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HlDkG1Ragf — College Beauties 🎓 (@BaddiesBae_) March 25, 2025

“I was just on Netflix,” Ayers said in a TikTok posted that day, reflecting on the energy and historic feel of the moment. The clip traveled fast, introducing her to audiences far beyond her existing base. That exposure followed her earlier appearance as a ring girl during Paul’s bout against Anthony Joshua.

Brands followed the buzz. Ayers has partnered with Revolve, Ariana Grande Fragrances, SKIMS, L’Oréal, and Lancôme, aligning her image with fashion and beauty giants that value reach and relatability. The deals fit naturally within her content, which rarely strays from an aspirational but approachable tone.

In that January 2025 TikTok, Ayers also spoke candidly about relationships. She described herself as picky, with high standards, and said she had not yet met someone who matched her energy. The comment reads differently now, framed by a relationship that appears public, playful, and intentional.

So who is Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend? She is not a mystery built overnight. Marissa Ayers brings a resume shaped by movement, sport, digital fluency, and moments that scale fast when opportunity meets preparation. With Dart, the relationship looks less like a distraction and more like two 22-year-olds aligning their momentum in real time. Let's see where this love will propel Dart as he continues his career in the NFL.