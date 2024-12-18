ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded away Dennis Schroder, one of their best players to begin the 2024-25 season, it appears as though the entire roster, except for perhaps Cam Thomas, will be made available on the trade market. Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, in particular, have been drawing plenty of interest on the market from contending teams. But there is a chance that Ben Simmons could find himself on the move as well, especially when he's in the final year of his contract.

While it's unlikely to find a taker for Simmons and his expiring $40 million contract, there could still be value to be had with the former All-Star point forward. And perhaps shockingly, the Boston Celtics have emerged as the betting favorite to be Simmons' next team if he leaves the Nets.

According to the latest odds on BetOnline, the Celtics have the best chance of snagging Simmons should the Nets waive him later this season, or he ends up being bought out in case of a trade. Their odds of acquiring the mercurial point forward are at +150.

Expand Tweet

Other teams with contending aspirations are also in the mix, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Indiana Pacers joining the Celtics in the top five. It's clear that bettors are seeing the potential value that Simmons can bring to a winning team, where he no longer has the pressure to live up to his huge contract. In fact, just coming in sixth place are the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's looking like biggest threat to the Celtics' championship defense.

Simmons appears to be the Nets' full-time starting point guard now that Schroder has been traded away, and contending teams will have an extended look at whether or not he still has some gas left in the tank.

Assessing Ben Simmons' potential fit on the Celtics

The Celtics have a complete team; they have two-way players in every position, the best Sixth Man in the league thus far this season in Payton Pritchard, and quality role players such as Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet, and Neemas Queta. Thus, there really isn't a pressing need for them to bring Simmons in.

Simmons, however, can help grease the wheels on offense in some lineups as a short roller who is adept at making plays with the basketball. The Celtics could certainly use the luxury of having a versatile point forward who can play center as well given the gaunlet they will have to face in their bid to defend their NBA championship.