ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics are on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we give you a Celtics-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Celtics-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Pacers Odds

Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -280

Indiana Pacers: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 233.5 (-112)

Under: 233.5 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs Pacers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA this season. This not shocking as they are coming off a Championship run, and they return a lot of their players from it. Boston has scored at least 119 points in their four games played. Boston scores against any team they play, so expect that to be the case Wednesday night in Indiana.

The Pacers have allowed the ninth-most points per game this season. The Pacers also get in foul trouble, which is a big reason why they allow so many points. Indiana allows teams to shoot the fifth-most free throws per game. The Celtics should be able to get to the charity stripe in this game, and find a way to put up a good amount of points.

Boston leads the NBA in points per game (124.3), they are ninth in field goal percentage (47.2), first in three-point percentage (42.8), third in free throw percentage (82.1), and they have the fewest turnovers per game (9.8). The Celtics do a lot of things right on the offensive side of the floor, and they want to beat teams from beyond the arc. If they can continue shooting the ball well, the Celtics will win with ease.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Indiana plays at a slower pace this season, but they make their shots. The Pacers make 48.2 percent of their shots, which ranks fourth in the NBA. The Pacers are going to have to make their shots if they want to win this game. They have to keep up with the Celtics in points.

The good news for the Pacers is they do a great job closing out on shooters, and making sure every shot is tough. Teams make the seventh-fewest threes against the Pacers, and teams have the seventh-lowest three-point percentage against them. If the Pacers can force the Celtics inside the arc, and make sure their threes are contested, they will be able to at least cover the spread.

Tyrese Haliburton had a much better game against the Orlando Magic Monday night. He went back to playing how he did last season. Haliburton put up 19 points and 10 assists in the loss. Now, as mentioned, it was a loss. However, the game does not finish as close if Haliburton does not play the way he did. If Haliburton can have another good game, the Pacers will be able to cover the spread.

Final Celtics-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Celtics were the best home team in the NBA last season. 14 of their 18 losses came on the road. I think this season will be a lot of the same for Boston. The Pacers are starting to play a little bit better, as well. I am going to take the Pacers to cover this spread at home Wednesday night.

Final Celtics-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers +7.5 (-112)