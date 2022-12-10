By Ben Cooper · 3 min read

With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 14 game scheduled against the Miami Dolphins, many eyes will be on this matchup. Ahead of Sunday Night Football, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 14 predictions.

The Chargers are right outside of the playoffs in the AFC, trailing the New York Jets and New England Patriots. New York holds the last spot right now, and it will be an uphill climb for Los Angeles.

Getting wins late in the season will be crucial as it is a tight race in the AFC. Winning the division is very unlikely, as the Kansas City Chiefs have a commanding lead. Making the Wild Card is the route to the playoffs for the Chargers, but it won’t be an easy task. The AFC is loaded this season, and Los Angeles has been inconsistent. They are getting healthier ahead of the stretch run, which is what they need. However, it will take near-perfect play down the stretch to make it.

With that said, let’s move on to our Chargers Week 14 predictions.

Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Keenan Allen goes for over 100 yards

Keenan Allen’s return to the offense has been pivotal, as he is their top weapon. In the last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allen hauled in six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. His play has opened up the passing attack for Herbert and the offense.

Los Angeles will also receive another reinforcement on Sunday, with receiver Mike Williams expected to return to action. This will help the offense as a whole, and less attention will go to Allen, as defenses have to focus in on two receivers.

Allen’s play against the Dolphins will be pivotal.

2. Justin Herbert dominates, throws three touchdowns

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league but has not had the best season. Unfortunately for Herbert, his top receivers, Allen and Williams, have both missed significant time, forcing him to rely on unproven weapons.

With both available, it will give the Chargers QB a big boost heading into this crucial matchup against the Dolphins. On the season, Herbert has thrown for 3,339 yards, along with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has completed 66.7 percent of his passes and has been a quality quarterback despite not having a healthy team around him.

With his offense ready to go, Herbert will be able to unleash his full potential.

1. Chargers get a narrow victory

While it will be a very difficult game, the Chargers should come out on top. It could very easily turn into a track meet, as both offenses have elite talent. The Dolphins’ offense has been unreal this season, as the acquisition of Tyreek Hill has allowed Tua Tagovailoa to break out and become the quarterback that everyone expected coming out of the draft.

Jaylen Waddle has also been able to improve as the defense is not solely focused on him as they have to deal with Hill. However, the Chargers have their weapons back, which will allow Herbert and company to match Miami’s offensive production.

This game could very well come down to which team has the ball last, as both offenses are loaded.

While the Chargers have a tough journey ahead of them, they have the talent to make it to the postseason. It will all start with this crucial game against the 8-4 Dolphins.