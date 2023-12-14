The Chargers lost again thanks to these guys!

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a devastating loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Not surprisingly, this raised more serious concerns about the team's performance. The Chargers' playoff hopes were dealt a severe blow as they failed to deliver in a must-win game. Their offensive struggles and defensive lapses contributed to the defeat. This article will analyze the key personnel responsible for the Chargers' disappointing performance and make a persuasive case for the changes that need to be made to address the team's shortcomings.

Week 14 Loss

The Chargers' Week 14 loss to the Broncos was a big setback, with the team's playoff hopes hanging in the balance. The Chargers' 24-7 loss showed significant flaws in their game, notably on offense. Keep in mind that they failed to convert on key opportunities. The Broncos' defense controlled the game, allowing the Chargers to struggle and ultimately fall short. This loss has prompted major concerns about the Chargers' ability to compete at a high level when it counts most. It has forced a closer examination of the people responsible for the team's poor performance.

The Chargers were defeated on what should have been a memorable day for one of the franchise's finest players. Former tight end Antonio Gates was admitted into the team's Hall of Fame in front of his family and a slew of former teammates, including Philip Rivers and LaDainian Tomlinson. Unfortunately, this was overshadowed by the Chargers' eighth loss of the season.

Here we will look at the Los Angeles Chargers who are most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the Denver Broncos.

Pass Protection

In the Week 14 matchup against the Broncos, the Chargers' offense encountered significant challenges, particularly in pass protection. The Chargers strongly felt the absence of key offensive lineman Corey Linsley. That said, we still expected that the unit would hold steady despite missing one player. However, several issues arose.

We expected Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer to make strides in their development. However, they have not fully delivered. Johnson's run and pass block grades are below average, and Salyer is barely better. Additionally, Trey Pipkins struggled. Recall that pundits expected him to progress after a promising 2022 season. He currently leads the team in pressures allowed and penalties. These indicate a noticeable regression.

The offensive line's difficulties were evident as star QB Justin Herbert was sacked four times by non-defensive linemen. This highlighted the team's struggles in handling pressure blitzes. Even Rashawn Slater, a standout player on the unit, has shown signs of regression. He has had an increase in pressures allowed and a significant drop in his run block grade. The Chargers' offense needs significant improvements to avoid further injuries to their star quarterback and other players.

Justin Herbert

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sustained a finger injury that ultimately led to his departure from the game. However, even before the injury, Herbert was struggling. He had completed just nine of 17 pass attempts for 96 yards and a pick. As a result of the injury, Easton Stick took over as the Chargers' starting quarterback for the remainder of the game and the season.

Herbert suffered the injury during the second quarter. The team then ruled him out for the rest of the season due to a fractured index finger. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and went on injured reserve. Herbert finishes the 2023 season with a 65.1 percent completion rate for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. That's along with 52 carries for 228 yards and three more scores over his 13 appearances. Max Duggan will back up Stick for the rest of the season.

Run Game

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had a notable performance in the game. He carried the ball 10 times for 51 yards and a touchdown. That's in addition to catching five of his seven targets for 49 yards. Despite earlier speculation that Ekeler would cede touches to other running backs, he maintained his usual workload.

On the other hand, the other running backs, Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller, combined for just nine carries and 25 yards. In total, the Chargers' running game produced only 76 yards on the ground. With Herbert out, they needed more production from their backfield, and we just didn't see that here.

Failure to Capitalize

In addition to these, the Chargers faced challenges in capitalizing on scoring opportunities during the game. A key moment was when the team failed to convert on a fourth down, despite having a chance to take the lead early in the game. The team's struggles on third down and their decision-making in critical situations contributed to the unfavorable outcome of the game.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Chargers' loss to the Denver Broncos and the subsequent impact of Herbert's injury have significant implications for the team's performance in the remaining games of the season. The team will need to make adjustments to compensate for the absence of their starting quarterback and capitalize on the strengths of their remaining players to finish the season on a competitive note.