The Los Angeles Chargers have activated DJ Chark from injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After the Chargers whooped the New Orleans Saints, 26-8 in Week 9, quarterback Justin Herbert has a veteran target back on his side of the ball. Although Chark has been out since Week 1, he'll make his season debut.



Chark himself is a known deep threat, as evidenced by his 2023 statistics with the Carolina Panthers. He had 35 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns. Chark also had an average of 15 yards per reception. Also, this was with a rookie quarterback Bryce Young.



Fast forward to joining Los Angeles, Chark now has a certified playmaker in the position. Herbert is known for his arm, accuracy, and elusiveness. Many defenses game plan for him, and dismiss players like Chark as a result. While Los Angeles has been a ground-and-pound team thanks to Jim Harbaugh, the passing game is still important.

Herbert only averages slightly over 200 passing yards per game. Players like Gardner Minshew and Kyler Murray have fewer yards than him. When Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears, it didn't help Herbert. His pro-bowl receiver left a big hole in the receiver spot. Although they drafted Ladd McConkey from Georgia, it's hard to ask a rookie to be the No. 1 option.

What can DJ Chark bring to the Chargers?

Chark brings a veteran presence to a young wide receiver room. As mentioned earlier, McConkey is the rookie wide receiver. However, Quentin Johnson is another young receiver. As Herbert is entering his prime, he'll need an established target. Insert Chark. He's been a journeyman but has big-game potential in every situation. He excels at catching the deep ball, with a career average of 14.5 yards per reception.

Furthermore, Chark made the 2019 Pro Bowl after posting 73 receptions, 1,008 yards, and eight touchdowns. While he's bounced around, the production is there. The 25th-ranked offense in the NFL could use any help at this point. Although they have the best defense, it's still important to score.

However, there's been some life in the past three weeks. After starting the first four games with under 200 passing yards, that's changed. They've eclipsed 200 yards in every game since, including 336 passing yards against the Arizona Cardinals. With a deep threat back in the lineup, the Chargers can have a more spread-out offense. Plus, it can allow offensive coordinator Greg Roman to be creative. While it'll still be a run-heavy approach, Chark's big-play ability could keep the defense guessing.