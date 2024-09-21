Los Angeles Chargers fans have thoroughly enjoyed watching their team earn straightforward, drama-free wins in the first two weeks of the season, but many view Sunday's clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) as the first true test of the Jim Harbaugh Era. Passing that exam should be more manageable if the team can turn to one of its veteran outside linebackers for help.

“Chargers OLB Bud Dupree (questionable, illness) ‘should be good to go' for Sunday vs. Steelers, per source” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday. Is the 31-year-old in line to dish out a revenge game against the team that drafted him almost a decade ago?

That term is trite and does not appear applicable in this situation, given that Dupree was in talks about a potential return with Pittsburgh this past offseason, but the source of motivation is not always relevant. Sometimes, a player just needs a reason to spur them to a big performance.

Chargers are in for a battle vs. the Steelers

Any extra edge LA has should serve it well in its visit to Acrisure Stadium, especially since the team could be woefully shorthanded. With quarterback Justin Herbert nursing a high-ankle sprain and carrying a questionable designation for the Week 3 matchup, Harbaugh will want to lean on his running backs and defense even more than usual.

While his best years are behind him, Dupree is still an important piece of the Chargers' pass-rush. He totaled 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss last season for the Atlanta Falcons and should manage worthwhile production as he becomes more acclimated to his new team.

Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will trust Dupree and the rest of the defensive line to keep athletic Steelers quarterback Justin Fields at bay. A low-scoring affair traditionally goes the way of Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh, but that might also be the preferred style the new-look Chargers wish to employ this year.

Fans are bracing themselves for a hard-hitting affair bereft of much offense on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like Bud Dupree will get to be a part of it.