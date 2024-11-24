The Los Angeles Chargers face a crucial game when they host the Baltimore Ravens Monday night. The Chargers are a much-improved football team in 2024 and they have put together one of the best defenses in the NFL. That unit will be put to the test against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry of the Ravens.

The Chargers (7-3) appear to have plenty of firepower on defense as they rank first in scoring defense this season and and 11th in total defense. They are allowing an average of just 14.5 points per game.

If they are going to be competitive and find a way to defeat the Ravens (7-4), they will need a huge effort from the defense. One of the key players that must come up with a solid effort is defensive end Joey Bosa.

He returned from a hip injury in Week 11 against the Bengals and he was on the field for 55 snaps. Bosa did not have much to show for it — just 1 tackle — but he did not come out of the game with any new problems.

He is looking forward to playing against the Ravens and making a key contribution. “Obviously if I'm feeling good and the team needs me out there, I'm going to go out and play as much as I can,” Bosa said. The veteran defensive end said that he was sore after the game but that was to be expected.

Bosa has the ability to dominate when healthy

Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowler and was the rookie of the year after he was drafted by the Chargers in 2016. He has had four seasons with double-digit sacks, but he has not been able to reach that level since the 2021 season. Bosa has been troubled by injuries since then and has not played more than 9 games in any of the three ensuing years.

He has played in 7 games for the Chargers this season and he has 11 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 8 quarterback hits and 1 forced fumble. It's clear that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh needs to see Bosa remain in the lineup and pick up his production from this point forward.

The Chargers have largely gotten it done on the defensive side of the ball due to the play of linebacker Daiyan Henry, safety Derwin James and linebacker Tuli Tuipolotu. Henry leads the Chargers with 94 tackles and he also had 5 passes defensed, 4 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.

James is second on the team with 59 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 3 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Tuipulotu has a team-leading 7.0 sacks, 32 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble.

Those three players along with Bosa and Khalil Mack will be put to the test by the explosive Baltimore offense that ranks first with an average of 430.1 yards per game.