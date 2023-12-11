While many believe the Chargers could move on from head coach Brandon Staley, Derwin James is staying out of the conversation.

At 5-8, the Los Angeles Chargers have not had the season fans were hoping for in 2023. Due to their continuous struggles, many have called for the Chargers to move on from head coach Brandon Staley after the season.

However, Derwin James isn't necessarily one of those people. While he is aware of the criticism, James is more focused on what he can do to help the Chargers succeed, rather than Staley's job status, via Alex Insdorf of the Guilty as Charged podcast.

“My job is to focus on my day-to-day job and getting better everyday,” James said. “That stuff is handled at the end of the season and it's not my business.”

Since becoming the Chargers head coach in 2021, Los Angeles has gone 24-23 under Staley. They had winning records during his first two seasons. However, they've only made the playoffs once and didn't advance beyond the Wild Card Round.

Staley came from a defensive background, serving as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator before landing the Chargers job. However, Staley has seen that defense crumble in 2023, as the Chargers rank 29th in the league, allowing 375.1 yards per game.

Derwin James is doing his best to make up ground. He has made 93 tackles, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries and an interception. But even with James, Los Angeles hasn't found their way in 2023.

For a team headlined by Justin Herbert at quarterback, making the playoffs was at least expected. Now, Brandon Staley has found himself squarely on the hot seat. James is staying out of the conversation and is only looking to close the year out strong.