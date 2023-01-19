Calls for Brandon Staley’s job came swiftly and consistently after his team blew a seemingly insurmountable lead in his playoff debut. Now that the dust has settled on the Los Angeles Chargers’ epic collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round, though, it’s become apparent the team never seriously considered making a change at head coach.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco confirmed as much on Thursday, telling reporters that recent speculation about Staley’s status was drummed up by the media rather than any discussion of it within Los Angeles’ front office.

“No. That was probably more [media] discussion than ours,” he said. “The front office’s belief in Brandon hasn’t changed. He’s got our belief. Our players believe in him. He’s a tremendous leader.”

Telesco’s sentiment echoed one Staley put forth at his season-ending press conference 24 hours earlier, when he expressed confidence that the Chargers never seriously considered a move on the sidelines.

“I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it to be prepared for guys like you,” Staley said on Wednesday. “I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in the locker room.”

The Chargers finished 10-7 in 2022, second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs, playing some of their best football of Staley’s tenure on Saturday en route to a 27-0 halftime lead over the Jaguars.

Los Angeles fell apart after intermission, though, scoring just three points, missing a makable field goal and enduring numerous self-inflicted errors—including two 15-yard penalties on defensive captain and star edge rusher Joey Bosa—as Trevor Lawerence and Jacksonville righted the ship. When kicker Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal snuck through the uprights as time expired, the Chargers suffered not just their largest blown lead in franchise history, but the third-biggest squandered postseason advantage of all time.

Obviously, Los Angeles’ humiliating defeat was a tough pill for the organization to swallow. Behind franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, a talented defense and adjusted approach with a new offensive coordinator going forward, though, the Chargers evidently have faith that Staley remains capable of leading them to bigger and better things.