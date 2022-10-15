‘I don’t think I was questioning it’: Keenan Allen addresses controversial callout of Chargers coaches

“WTF are we doing?” This was the exact question Keenan Allen asked in a controversial now-deleted tweet as he watched the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley attempt to pull off a rather contentious play late in the game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Instead of taking a safer route, Allen opted to attempt a fourth-and-1 conversion from their own 46-yard line with just a little over a minute remaining in the game. The play didn’t go as planned, with Justin Herbert throwing an incomplete pass that gave the Browns an opportunity to win the game. Fortunately for the Chargers, Cleveland kicker Cade York missed a go-ahead 54-yard field goal attempt as LA escaped with a 30-28 victory.

For his part, Keenan Allen wasn’t even playing. He was ruled out from the matchup with a hamstring injury, but it is clear that he had some strong feelings about that particular play late in the game. When asked to clarify his statement, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver backpedaled a bit (via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN):

“I didn’t feel what they were feeling, see what they were seeing,” Allen said. “When [Staley] talked to us in the team meeting, it just made sense.”

Allen then refuted the notion that he was questioning Staley’s decision:

“I don’t think I was questioning it,” Allen said. “That was just my opinion, even if I was on the field.”

Staley himself was made aware of Allen’s tweet, but the Chargers shot-caller was quick to shut down any beef narrative between himself and his star wideout. According to Staley, he’s become “extremely close” with Allen, and he feels that this incident is only going to make them “become closer.”