By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson was arrested on Monday due to a reported “family issue.” The team, however, refused to give further details on the incident as they look into the matter carefully.

Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections located in North Dartmouth. It is worth noting, though, that the arrest stemmed from a “non-violent family issue.” The Fall River Police Department then took him to a probate and family court on the same day.

No other information has been provided with regards to the issue. The Chargers, of course, are aware of the arrest but said they won’t comment until they get all the details they need.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to JC Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time,” the Chargers said in a statement.

JC Jackson signed with the Chargers last March after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, agreeing to a five-year, $82.5 million deal. Unfortunately, his first year with the Los Angeles franchise lasted for just five games after he sustained a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon injury.

Jackson has been out since October as he recovers from the setback.

The 27-year-old CB is the second former Patriots player to be arrested on Monday. Ex-linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested as well, this time in Los Angeles, after he attacked a man in a nightclub–punching and hitting the victim in the head with a bottle.