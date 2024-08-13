Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has found success at every job and at every level of football. He has taken the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, and he was won a national championship with Michigan football. Now, he is back in the NFL with the Chargers, and expectations are high for the team with Harbaugh leading the charge.

With Jim Harbaugh in charge, a lot of people are expecting the Chargers to have a big turnaround this year. Los Angeles went 5-12 last year, but a lot of people expect them to make the playoffs this year. Right now, Harbaugh is just focusing on constant improvement.

“I have a keen awareness of the division we’re playing in and who we’re playing against,” Harbaugh said, according to an article from USA Today. “The expectation is to be better today than we were yesterday, and to be better today than we were today. … If it goes good, it’s because of their willingness to put in the work If it goes bad, then I’m a bad manager.”

Harbaugh then went on to share the best advice that he has ever received, and it comes from his mom, Jackie Harbaugh.

“Let’s put it in the words of Jackie Harbaugh,” Harbaugh said. “The best advice I’ve ever heard comes from my mother: One play at a time. One game at a time. One day at a time.And that’s up to all of us. The challenges are daily, you know. That’s what all these guys are in the business of doing. Meeting challenges. What’s next? That’s the nature of this business.”

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers aren't thinking about the lofty expectations surrounding the team and how they need to meet them. They just want to win each day, and if they do that, everything else will fall into place.

Jim Harbaugh talks Justin Herbert recovery

Justin Herbert is currently battling a foot injury that he suffered during a recent practice, and Harbaugh also talked about that a little bit. Right now, Herbert is doing everything he can do to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“Even with the preference that he was able to practice, he’s not,” Harbaugh said. “So, let’s not think about that. Let’s think about all the things we can do. And he’s into anything and everything to get himself ready for that opening day.”

There is still a lot that Justin Herbert can do off the practice field that is incredibly important. All in all, Harbaugh is happy with the command that Herbert has on this Chargers offense.