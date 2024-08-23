The Los Angeles Chargers endured a disastrous season in 2023, and that led to wholesale changes in the offseason. The biggest move they made was bringing in Jim Harbaugh as head coach. A season after winning the national championship at Michigan, the intense leader is hoping to give the Chargers a spark and help them improve from the 5-12 season that landed them in the AFC West cellar. If the Chargers are going to improve this year, Harbaugh will be depending on quarterback Justin Herbert and second-year wideout Quentin Johnston to make big plays.

Herbert has established himself has one of the best regular-season quarterbacks in the NFL, but he could not help the Chargers get out of a deep hole last season. He missed four games with a broken finger, and the team fell apart during his absence. Herbert has had a foot injury throughout the majority of training camp, but appears to be recovering.

Johnston did not have an outstanding rookie season after he was drafted in the first round in 2023. He caught 38 passes for 431 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. Despite that rather ordinary performance, Harbaugh is quite happy with what he has seen from Johnston in training camp this summer.

Johnston has been the “greatest” student of what the coaching staff has been teaching, and he has been able to implement those lessons during the Chargers' practice sessions on a consistent basis.

In addition to making a solid impression in practice, Harbaugh has strong memories of Johnston's play as a college receiver. TCU defeated Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season and Johnston had a memorable performance. The wide receiver caught 6 passes for 163 yards and 1 touchdown against the Wolverines. The touchdown was a 78-yard reception in the fourth quarter that gave the Horned Frogs the winning points in the game.

Johnston could play vital role in Harbaugh's offense

The Chargers are going to need Herbert to stay healthy and have a huge year. The receiving crew at his disposal will be quite a bit different than it had been in previous years.

Los Angeles parted company with veteran wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and the belief is that Josh Palmer and Johnston will carry much of the receiving burden. D.J. Chark and rookie Ladd McConkey will also figure prominently in the passing game that Herbert and Jim Harbaugh orchestrate.

They will also have a new look running game as the the Chargers have brought in Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to beef up the ground attack. Edwards will be the primary running back, and it remains to be seen if he can do a better job than former Charger Austin Ekeler.