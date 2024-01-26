Faulk has no doubt that Harbaugh will be successful with the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers endured the most embarrassing of seasons in 2023. They were expected to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title and return to the playoffs at the very least. Instead, they fell apart under former head coach Brandon Staley and they finished in last place with a 5-12 record. As a result, the Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh to bring the team to glory.

Jim Harbaugh was @marshallfaulk first QB when he was drafted by the Colts — how does the @ProFootballHOF running back see the National Champion coach playing out with @Chargers?#NFL #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/4P7pTmHLlC — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 26, 2024

Harbaugh coached the University of Michigan to the national championship, and he has been successful at all his previous coaching stints. He had served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford Universityearlier in his career.

Prior to his coaching stints, he had been a quarterback for Michigan, the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts and the San Diego Chargers. Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk played with Harbaugh in Indianapolis, and he believes that Harbaugh has the ability to turn the Chargers into a successful team.

Faulk made an appearance on the Rich Eisen show, and explained that playing with Harbaugh was always enjoyable because of his hard-nosed attitude, and he was not surprised that Harbaugh has been a successful coach.

“Every place he has been has improved while he has been there,” Faulk explained. “One thing he does is bring in offensive linemen and tight ends because he wants to win the battle at the LOS (line of scrimmage).

“It was a lax culture on the Chargers the last couple of years. That's about to be gone. And the guys on that team who aren't willing to sacrifice and play hard — they will be gone.”

Faulk knows that Jim Harbaugh will set a tone with the Chargers and he will not allow his players to take the easy way out.