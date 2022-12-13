By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Injuries have impacted the Los Angeles Chargers throughout the 2022 season. But this team has managed to stay afloat, as they currently sit at 7-6.

Now, coming off of a Sunday night win over the Miami Dolphins, things appear to be headed in the right direction for this team. To make things better, they may soon have two key starters return to the field.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater and star edge rusher Joey Bosa have both been sidelined for some time this season. Slater is currently on injured reserve with a biceps injury. Alongside him, Bosa is still on injured reserve as he works back from early season groin surgery.

On Monday, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spoke on the current status of both Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater.

Via The Athletics Daniel Popper:

Brandon Staley on whether Joey Bosa could return to practice this week: “Anything’s possible.”

Bosa, who has been sidelined since Week 3, could potentially make his long-awaited return to the practice field this week.

When healthy, Bosa is a driving force for the Chargers defense. In his limited action this season, he has recorded seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits on the season.

Slater, who shined during his rookie season, also received an encouraging update from Staley.

Via The Athletics Daniel Popper:

“Brandon Staley said there is “definitely a chance” that Rashawn Slater will return in the regular season.”

The Chargers offensive line has had a fair share of struggles this season. Not having Slater available has played a large part in this. His return, in time for a playoff run, could give Justin Herbert and the rest of this offense the boost they need.