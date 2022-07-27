Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert is a humble quarterback, perhaps a little too humble.

As the Chargers start training camp on Wednesday, Herbert was apparently met with MVP chants from fans expecting a big year from him. When asked about it, though, the 24-year-old quarterback deferred the recognition to his teammate Khalil Mack.

“They were chanting for Khalil Mack,” Herbert said when asked about the MVP chants, per Ryan Dyrud of LFAB Network.

We’re pretty sure people were cheering for Justin Herbert, though. And besides, those chants weren’t without merit, especially with fans and experts alike projecting the young signal-caller to be in the MVP conversation in 2022.

Herbert is among the odds-on favorites to win MVP, but he is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

However, we are not ignoring Herbert’s take about Khalil Mack winning MVP. While it’s a long shot, voters might be inclined to give him the honor if he lives up to his promise of leading the Chargers to the Super Bowl.

“You want to get to a Super Bowl…and you want to win it,” the Pro Bowl outside linebacker said about his personal goals for the 2022 season, per USA Today. “That’s the only thing on my mind.”

For the Chargers, it’s certainly a good thing to have two motivated individuals. After missing the postseason in 2021, they would really need more than just Justin Herbert performing at an MVP-level to contend against the other top dogs in the AFC West and their conference.