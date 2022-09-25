Justin Herbert gets final status decision for Chargers in Week 3 vs. Jaguars

After much deliberation, the Los Angeles Chargers have listed Justin Herbert as active against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Herbert, who is dealing with fractured rib cartilage, plans to battle through the pain and take the field for the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, per Ian Rapoport. Herbert sustained the injury in the Week 2 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. His status had been up in the air throughout the entire week, and in true game-time decision fashion, the Chargers have declared that he will play in Week 3.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert is active vs the #Jaguars, despite the pain associated with a fractured rib cartilage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Had Justin Herbert been unavailable, renowned backup Chase Daniel would have drawn a rare start for the Chargers, but he has once again been relegated to clipboard duty after the latest update to Herbert.

Herbert went down with the ribs injury during the primetime game against the Chiefs. He was in visible pain after taking a shot on a dropback, and even subbed out of the game in favor of Daniel for one play. He quickly returned, though he was not at 100% by any means.

The Chargers had an opportunity to pick up a first down at one point late in the game, but Herbert was so injured that he couldn’t scramble for the few yards he needed. The very next play, however, Herbert threw a dart to DeAndre Carter that had the entire arena’s jaws hanging open.

With the Chargers looking to avenge their Week 2 defeat, Herbert will be all systems go against the Jaguars. He’ll be hoping his offensive line can do their job and keep him upright, as a big hit to the midsection could be rattling for the superstar QB.