By Angelo Guinhawa · 1 min read

Aside from upping the gifting game in the Los Angeles Chargers’ locker room, safety Derwin James probably made Justin Herbert and those not part of the DB group jealous.

James surprised his fellow defensive backs and their coaches on Friday with one hell of a treat, as he gifted each one of them Rolex watches and custom chains for Christmas. His teammates couldn’t believe it, and their surprised reactions were quite the scene.

.@DerwinJames bought the Chargers DB room and coaches a Rolex and custom chains for Christmas 🥶 Real one 👏 (via @chargers)pic.twitter.com/ZNdAU3W1RO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2022

Now that’s how you win the hearts of your teammates off the field. Derwin James has been great for the Chargers this year, even earning him a Pro Bowl selection as a starter. And with that classy gesture, his teammates will definitely love him even more.

James signed a record-breaking $76.5 million contract extension with the Chargers last August, so he can definitely afford making those lavish gifts.

As for Justin Herbert, it will definitely be interesting to see what he’ll give his teammates as well. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson bought motorized scooters for his offensive line for Christmas. While it’s in no way a competition, it’s definitely exciting to see how he’ll surprise his teammates.

The Chargers have a good shot at making the playoffs this 2022, and with two straight wins, maybe a beautiful Christmas present from their top leader on the field will give them some added boost.