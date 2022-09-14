Keenan Allen gets final status update ahead of Thursday night showdown vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without a key member of their offense as they head into a week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Star wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out.

The Chargers’ Twitter account tweeted out the news earlier in the day.

#LACvsKC game status OUT – Keenan Allen, Donald Parham Jr QUESTIONABLE – JC Jackson — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 14, 2022

Allen suffered a hamstring injury during the Chargers’ week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. While he is out for this week’s game, there is hope that he will be back by week 3.

Before going down, Keenan Allen was playing well. He recorded four receptions for 66 receiving yards. This included a 42-yard reception by the veteran receiver.

In Allen’s absence, other players on this offense will need to step up, especially as they go up against a high-powered Chiefs offense.

Mike Williams, who has been Allen’s partner in the receiving room for the past few seasons, will be expected to turn in a big performance.

During the off-season, Williams was rewarded a 3-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. In his first game after signing the new deal, Williams recorded just two receptions for 10 total yards.

But with Allen on the sidelines, Williams will elevate to the WR1. He is coming off of a career season in 2021 where he recorded 76 receptions for 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In a game like this, he will have to perform like that receiver once again.

The second-year wide receiver Josh Palmer will also be moved up the depth chart with Allen out. In week 1, he recorded three receptions for just five yards.

The Chargers also have a star in their quarterback Justin Herbert. With him at the helm, they will be just fine. And upon Allens’ return, they will be in a great spot yet again.