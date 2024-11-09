The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday, via ESPN’s Tom Pelissero, that they have activated running back Gus Edwards from Injured Reserve, a strategic move ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the 2-6 Tennessee Titans. Edwards’ return bolsters the Chargers’ ground game as they seek to build on their 5-3 season record.

Edwards, who joined the Chargers this season, has only appeared in four games due to injury. In those appearances, he managed 113 rushing yards on 38 attempts, alongside a two-yard reception. Known for his power and consistency, Edwards has been a valuable asset since his NFL debut in 2018. Over his career, he’s amassed 3,508 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on 737 attempts. In addition to his ground game contributions, Edwards has also been a capable receiver, with 31 receptions for 376 yards. His playoff experience, which includes seven games and two starts, adds further depth, with 250 total yards from scrimmage recorded in postseason action.

The Chargers’ decision to activate Edwards signals an emphasis on strengthening their offensive options for the second half of the season. The veteran running back’s experience could help alleviate pressure on quarterback Justin Herbert and add a powerful dynamic to an offense that has seen ups and downs throughout the year.

Chargers activate Gus Edwards, bolster depth ahead of Week 10 Titans matchup

In addition to activating Edwards, the Chargers made several other roster moves aimed at shoring up depth across key positions. The team designated tight end Tucker Fisk for return and signed him to the active roster from the practice squad. Fisk, known for his blocking and versatility, could play an essential role in both run and pass protection as the Chargers’ offense looks to stay balanced.

Cornerback Eli Apple and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Apple’s experience in the secondary adds stability to the Chargers' defense, while Murphy’s promotion brings additional pass-rushing capability. These elevations provide the Chargers with flexibility and added depth, addressing some of the defensive challenges the team has faced this season.

The Chargers also announced the signing of tight end McCallan Castles to their practice squad. Castles, though relatively new to the NFL, brings promising potential and could serve as a developmental asset for Los Angeles as they continue to reinforce their depth in the tight end position.

With these roster adjustments, the Chargers appear focused on creating a balanced and adaptable lineup as they approach the critical midpoint of the season. Edwards’ activation, in particular, stands out as a calculated decision to reinforce the running back position, giving Los Angeles an experienced player who can impact both short-yardage and third-down situations. As the Chargers face the Titans, the team will look to leverage these moves to maintain momentum in a highly competitive AFC playoff race.