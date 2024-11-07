The Los Angeles Chargers went into the 2024 season as a team that appeared to have legitimate talent on both sides of the ball. That was also similar to the team that started the 2023 season, but that team finished in last place in the AFC West with a 5-12 record.

There was little doubt that the 2023 Chargers were a disjointed and underachieving football team. Head coach Brandon Staley appeared to have little control over the team and he was fired as the mess of a season unfolded.

The Chargers brought in a proven winner to take over at head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Fresh off winning the national championship at the college level with the University of Michigan, Harbaugh knew the NFL game and had been a successful head coach with the San Francisco 49ers. He had taken that team to the Super Bowl, and the Chargers saw him as one of the keys to a potential turnaround.

Chargers represent an excellent opportunity for Harbaugh

Harbaugh appeared to be a far different and more mature leader with the Chargers than he had been with the Niners. He had gotten into disagreements with management — both major and minor — that had diminished his on-field achievements.

The Chargers were not getting that version of Harbaugh. Instead, he espoused a warmer and more friendly attitude with his demeanor, marked by his catchphrase. “Who's got it better than us? Nobody!”

Perhaps Harbaugh looked at the situation as one with little pressure. He knew that the team had one of the game's most talented quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and a couple of defensive studs in linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James. There were also several other talented players, so bringing about some improvement may not have appeared that difficult.

As the Chargers approach their Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans, they have a 5-3 record and a legitimate shot at making the AFC playoffs after their Week 9 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Perhaps the AFC West title is out of reach because the undefeated Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are not about to let up, but the Chargers could end up with 10 or 11 wins. That should be good enough for second place in the division and a spot in the postseason.

Justin Hebert should have plenty of help from running back J.K. Dobbins

Herbert is a gifted signal called who is capable of lighting up the scoreboard as long as he is healthy. He has excellent arm strength and he combines that with accuracy, timing and the ability to read defenses.

After the victory over the Browns, Herbert has completed 145 of 223 passes for 1,725 yards with an impressive 10-1 touchdown to interception ratio this season. While his average of 215.6 yards per game seems limited, Herbert is not being forced to throw into double coverage and that is keeping his turnovers to a minimum.

In addition to his passing, Herbert has shown he is quite athletic and can buy time with his quick feet. His rushing total of 85 yards may not be overly impressive, but he can gain a few extra seconds and that gives his receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer and Will Dissly a greater chance to get open.

The Harbaugh offense is clearly not based on dominating through the air. Instead, he wants to control the game with his running attack and by playing tough defense.

J.K. Dobbins is proving to be an excellent back in his first season with the Chargers. The former Baltimore Raven has gained 620 yards on 126 carries going into Week 10 for an average of 4.9 yards per carry with 6 rushing touchdowns.

Dobbins has shown the toughness to run inside the tackles and he can also get to the second level with his quickness.

Backup running back Gus Edwards has missed the last four games with an ankle injury. If he can get back against the Titans or shortly thereafter, the Chargers will have a two-headed running attack that should give them a dangerous identity through the end of the season.

Defense capable of punishing opponents

The Chargers had some talent on the defensive side of the ball in 2023, but the team regularly got pushed around and gave up big plays on a regular basis.

That has not been the case in 2024, as Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter have put together one of the most improved defensive teams in the league. After the victory over the Browns, the Chargers found themselves at the top of the defensive rankings.

Los Angeles is giving up an average of 12.6 points per game, easily ranking 1st in the league. That's more than 2 points per game fewer than the 2nd place Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chargers are led on defense by veteran linebacker Khalil Mack, who has 26 tackles, a team-leading 4.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 5 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles. Safety Derwin James is another major force with a 45 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 4 passes defensed. Relatively unknown linebacker Dalyan Henley leads the team with 68 tackles and he is always around the ball.

One of the primary X-factors the rest of the season will be the health of pass rush specialist Joey Bosa. He has missed 3 games because of a hip injury and has just 2.0 sacks this season. If he can get healthy, the Chargers pass rush could turn dynamic and that could ensure that Harbaugh's team will be playing postseason football in early 2025.