Chargers make roster move with WR room ravaged by injuries

The Los Angeles Chargers promoted wide receiver Keelan Doss to their active roster amid their plethora of injuries, per Adam Schefter. Tight end Donald Parham Jr was placed on the IR in a corresponding move. Schefter also reports that LA activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad.

The Chargers are gearing up to face the Atlanta Falcons. Earning a victory in Atlanta could prove to be a challenge given Los Angeles’ absurd amount of key injuries. In addition to Parham Jr’s injury, Keenan Allen was ruled out for Week 9 due to a hamstring ailment. Meanwhile, Mike Williams and JC Jackson remain on the IR.

The Chargers’ offense features no shortage of potential and talent. But their thin receiving core will make things difficult on Justin Herbert. It will be interesting to see how newcomer Keelan Doss factors into the offense.

Fortunately for Herbert and LA, Austin Ekeler is healthy and ready to roll. Ekeler has not only been one of the best running backs in football this year, but he’s also a productive receiving option for the Chargers. Through 7 games in 2022, Ekeler has rushed for just shy of 400 yards to go along with 5 rushing touchdowns. He’s also reeled in over 50 receptions and caught 3 touchdown passes.

The Chargers hold a 4-3 record despite missing key pieces to the roster. They would not be where they are at without Austin Ekeler’s production.

LA is hopeful that Herbert and Ekeler can lead them to a victory over the Falcons on Sunday.