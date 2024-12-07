As the Los Angeles Chargers prepare for their massive Week 14 AFC West clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team is cautiously optimistic that star rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be able to play despite dealing with a knee injury.

“The Chargers have some level of hope for the availability of Ladd McConkey (knee), who is on pace to break Keenan Allen's franchise rookie receiving record of 1,046 yards. (McConkey is at 815.),” ESPN reported Saturday. “While he could need the next 24 hours to rehab and determine his comfort level for game day, the injury is not considered major.”

McConkey, the Chargers' 2024 second-round pick out of Georgia, has quickly established himself as Justin Herbert's favorite and most reliable target. In addition to leading the team with his 815 receiving yards, the rookie also has 58 catches, 17 more than tight end Will Dissly in second place.

Having the rookie wideout will be key if the Chargers hope to upset the Chiefs in Week 14 and tighten the AFC West race, which Kansas City currently leads by three games. Without McConkey, Los Angeles would still be able to lean on their defense and run game, which they have all season, but having to depend on the likes of Dissly, Josh Palmer, and Quentin Johnston (who's already had some massive drops this season) might be too much of a disadvantage to overcome.

Ladd McConkey leads a strong rookie wide receiver class

Despite the Ladd McConkey injury, the Chargers rookie has the most yards of any first-year wide receiver. His 815 yards are 13th overall in the league heading into Week 14. However, he does not lead rookie pass-catchers in receiving yards. That honor goes to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers who is fourth in the NFL with 884 yards.

The four wideouts taken in the top 25 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft — Marvin Harrsion Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and Brian Thomas — all have at least 500 receiving yards, and three of the four who joined McConkey at the back end of the first round or top of the second — Xavier Worthy, Xavier Legette, and Keon Coleman — are all around the 400-yard mark.

San Francisco 49ers top pick Ricky Pearsall and the New England Patriots' Ja'Lynn Polk are the only two in the top-10-drafted WRs who haven't broken out yet, and in Pearsall's case, he has an excuse after being shot in the chest during the preseason.