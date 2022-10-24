Chargers star Mike Williams dealt brutal injury blow after tweaking ankle vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was the latest player on the team to get bitten by the injury bug. After going down with an ankle injury on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the Chargers revealed that Williams has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Adam Schefter, Williams is expected to miss “some time” with the injury, though a precise timetable was not revealed.

It’s a big loss for the Chargers, though Williams will have an additional week of rest with LA’s bye looming in Week 8. After just getting Keenan Allen back from his lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury, the Chargers finally appeared to have most of their offense at full strength. That didn’t last long, with Williams sustaining the ankle injury during the second half of Sunday’s loss vs. Seattle.

Williams had taken on an even bigger role than last season amid the absence of Allen. He logged 37 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns throughout the first seven games of the season. He’s Justin Herbert’s second-most targeted receiver (59), behind only running back Austin Ekeler (61).

It’s unclear just how long Williams will be out of commission, as it largely depends on the severity of the sprain. It’s possible he could be back within a few weeks, while he could also potentially be looking at a longer stint on the shelf.

At 4-3, the Chargers are in second place in the AFC West, trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by one game. Their efforts to get back to full strength have been futile, having lost both J.C. Jackson and Mike Williams to significant injuries this week.