Published December 2, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers may be without wide receiver Mike Williams in Week 13 as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Throughout this season, Williams has dealt with a high ankle sprain. This has limited him at times, leading him to miss three games so far. Now, heading into Week 13, it may keep him out once again.

During Thursday’s practice, Williams did not practice once again. Instead, he worked with trainers. While this may be a sign that a return could happen in the near future, it doesn’t look promising for this matchup.

When healthy, Mike Williams has been a go-to target for Herbert. The veteran pass catcher has been targeted 60 times, bringing in 38 receptions for 510 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

If Williams is unable to suit up for the Chargers, the offense will have to look toward their other playmakers. After missing a large chunk of time this season, wide receiver Keenan Allen has successfully found himself back in the offense. Over four games this season, he has recorded 16 receptions for 220 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Running back Austin Ekeler has also seen a large share of usage in the passing game. He has been targeted a team-high 98 times, catching 80 receptions for 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The loss of Mike Williams has been felt immensely in this Chargers offense. Getting him back into the mix could be crucial for their success at this point in the season. But once again, it looks like the Chargers offense will have to lean on Ekeler and the rest of their playmakers.