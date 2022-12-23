By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James has been sidelined with a quad injury since Week 14. James seems set for a return with the Chargers set to take on Nick Foles and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

On Friday, Derwin Janes announced that he would take the field according to Los Angeles Times Chargers writer Jeff Miller.

When healthy, Derwin James is arguably the best safety in the NFL. Throughout the 2022 season, he has once again put together an elite campaign.

James has taken the field in 12 games this season, racking up 106 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, four defended passes and one interception.

The Chargers secondary will welcome the return of Derwin James. He will step back onto the field alongside Bryce Callahan, Nasir Adderly, and Asante Samuel Jr.

The Colts will send out quarterback Nick Foles for the first time this season. After starting Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger, Foles will be the third quarterback to take the field for the Colts.

Foles has been a staple of the NFL for some time now. He is now in his 11th season in the league. But this will be the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks’ first start of the season.

Throughout his career, Foles has become a fan favorite. He has thrown for 14,003 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 43 interceptions throughout his career. But he will be in for a challenge against this Derwin James-led Chargers defense.

James returning to the Chargers lineup can’t be ignored as he is the face of the unit. With him back on the field, the unit instantly becomes better. He could be in for a strong showing on Monday night.