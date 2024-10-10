The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off their bye in Week 5. Prior to the break, the Chargers dropped two straight games as the team struggled with injuries. And Los Angeles played their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs without star defender Derwin James, who was suspended by the league for one game due to repeated safety violations.

As the Chargers prepare for Week 6, the team should once again have the services of the two-time first-team All-Pro. James was back at practice for LA on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper on X.

James’ suspension addressed an ongoing issue for the seven-year veteran, who tends to get a little too physical for the league’s taste. However, it was triggered by a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Pat Freiermuth in Week 3. The tackle drew a penalty flag during the game and was highlighted by the NFL when the league handed down the one-game ban.

James appealed his suspension but the verdict was upheld. He sat out the team’s Week 4 17-10 loss to the Chiefs but is clear to return to the field for the Chargers' upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Chargers selected James with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft. While he’s found individual success on the field, making three Pro Bowls, the team has only reached the postseason twice during his tenure and failed to advance past the Divisional Playoffs. The Chargers promoted veteran safety Tony Jefferson to replace James while he sat out.

LA is dealing with several injuries to key players including offensive lineman Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. Perhaps the most significant injury involves quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has been slowed by a nagging ankle ailment that forced him from the team’s Week 3 matchup in the third quarter. The five-year veteran was in a walking boot following the Steelers game but was able to play in Week 4. The team hopes the bye week allowed Herbert time to heal.

New head coach Jim Harbaugh was the betting favorite to win Coach of the Year honors following the Chargers' hot start. But after beginning the season 2-0, LA has dropped to 2-2 and sits in third place in the AFC West. The team will take on their division rivals, the Broncos, who improved to 3-2 on the year after a Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.