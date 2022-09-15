The real reason JC Jackson is dealing with ankle injury

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for a quick turnaround in Week 2, as they are set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football tonight. One of the biggest questions in the buildup to the game is whether or not Chargers star cornerback JC Jackson will be able to suit up after he was unable to play in the Chargers Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson underwent an unexpected ankle surgery during training camp that ended up delaying his availability to start the season. Nobody really knew what happened that necessitated the surgery, but it ended up forcing Los Angeles’ secondary to go up against a talented Raiders wide receiver corps in Week 1 without their top cornerback on the field.

While that may be the case again in Week 2 against the Chiefs, it looks like we finally have context as to why Jackson was forced to undergo surgery on his ankle during camp. Jackson apparently had an extra bone in his ankle that had been causing pain and inflammation in his knee, and he ended up having to get surgery to remove it before the season.

#Chargers CB JC Jackson, who is questionable for tonight, is recovering from surgery necessitated by Jackson being born with an extra bone in the back of his ankle, sources say. That extra bone was causing pain and inflammation, so the arthroscopic procedure was to remove it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

This certainly makes sense as to why Jackson had to get surgery on his ankle now. Prior to this, nobody really knew what was wrong with Jackson’s ankle, which was a cause for concern. But this should alleviate those concerns for the time being, as it looks like this issue shouldn’t hamper Jackson throughout the rest of the season. Now the Chargers will be hoping to get JC Jackson back on the field in time for their matchup against the Chiefs, as he could be the key to pulling off an upset.