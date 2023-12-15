Richard Sherman destroys Chargers' Brandon Staley after abysmal half

How a team responds to adversity can say a lot about a head coach. The Los Angeles Chargers entered their Thursday night Football matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders in full desperation mode. With Justin Herbert sidelined for the remainder of the season and playoff chances slim, LA should have barged into Allegiant Stadium with purpose.

Instead, the Chargers limped onto the Gridiron and proceeded to get absolutely steamrolled in the first half, going into the break shockingly down 42-0 to their AFC West rival. Richard Sherman did not have any fancy, next-level analysis that fans could lean on as a source of optimism. He bluntly expressed his thoughts on head coach Brandon Staley's performance.

“This is one of the worst first halves I've seen from a team,” the retired All-Pro cornerback said, via Barstool Sports. “It just looks like they've given up, they quit…They should fire {Brandon Staley} at halftime. ‘We got an UberX carpool outside and we'll send you on your way,' because right now I've never seen a team come out this uninspired to start a game.”

Richard Sherman suggests the Chargers should make history and fire Brandon Staley at halftime pic.twitter.com/8D7g5Hadnu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 15, 2023

Chargers appear lifeless as disappointing campaign rages on

Brutal. The Raiders continue to dominate at home, scoring on their first drive of the third quarter and bringing back a fumble recovery to build an embarrassing 56-7 advantage. Aidan O'Connell is looking like a prime Tom Brady and has four touchdown passes at time of print (Jakobi Meyers threw another and caught one for good measure). Davante Adams unsurprisingly leads all wide receivers with seven receptions for 94 yards and a score. No Josh Jacobs, no problem.

Easton Stick is actually doing an adequate job of filling in at quarterback, completing 12-of-17 pass attempts for 160 yards and a TD. LA's ghastly defense continues to reveal itself on the field, which is the biggest indictment on the head coach.

Brandon Staley's specialty is defense, but the Chargers have allowed more passing yards than any other team in the NFL. Presumably, he is in grave danger heading into Black Monday. Perhaps even sooner.