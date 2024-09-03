Ahead of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Taylor Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons. The new backup quarterback should provide a big boost to their QB depth behind Justin Herbert, as they try to win while keeping their QB1 healthy. The veteran Heinicke's arrival should also provide a veteran presence and guidance to Easton Stick, the team's other quarterback. While the Chargers' new acquisition settles in, he also recalled how he found out that the Falcons were dealing him.

Apparently Falcons coach Raheem Morris called Heinicke up to tell him about the Chargers deal while he was watching a Michigan sign-stealing documentary.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that's funny. I was just watching Jim Harbaugh,'” the quarterback said, as reported by Kris Rhim on X, formerly Twitter.

Chargers outlook

Prior to the Chargers deal, Taylor Heinicke played for the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons. However, his best stint was with the Commanders in 2021, where he started 15 games and passed for 3,419 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. Recently, he has also started 13 out of his last 14 games, covering the past two seasons.

His production must have impressed Jim Harbaugh enough to want to trade for him, particularly as Justin Herbert's injury history remains a nagging thorn in their side. For instance, Herbert had only recently returned to practice since a plantar fascia injury to his right foot on August 1. Thankfully, the star quarterback seems to be available for their Week 1 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking about his new backup QB, Harbaugh was positive.

“I like him and his body of work,” the former Michigan coach said. “When he quarterbacks a team, they are competitive. He throws with good accuracy and plays his game.”

Moreover, Heinicke himself seems to have the right attitude coming into his fifth team in seven seasons.

“Justin has the arm talent that Easton [Stick] and I don't have and that's just the truth of the matter,” he said. “So, if we were to go out there and try to be like him, I don't think that's our best football. I like that they've noticed that and that we just have to go out there and play our best game.”

Other moves

Prior to the Heinicke trade with the Falcons, the Chargers also signed running back Hassan Haskins, claiming him off waivers and reuniting him with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Additionally, they've also locked in Cameron Dicker to a four-year, $22.004-million extension with $12.5 million in guaranteed money.

Will a new coach and a new quarterback, among other roster moves, spark a turnaround for the Chargers after a disastrous 2023 campaign?