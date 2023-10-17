Inglewood isn't Hollywood, but not a few NFL fans suspected that the passionate Los Angeles Chargers fan who stole the show Monday night at SoFi Stadium was an actor because apparently, there is absolutely nothing people would not try to build a conspiracy theory case on. However, that angle is now being shut down, with reports revealing that the fan and her husband are Bolts season ticket holders.

“Sorry, conspiracy theorists: The #Chargers fan who went viral Monday night and her husband are season ticket holders who rent cabana suites every season for multiple games, I’m told,” said Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, via X. “They’re true diehard fans — not actors — and wanted to get the word out.”

The said female fan's name is Merianne Do, as revealed by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Do had everyone's attention with his unfettered display of a rollercoaster of emotions down the stretch of the Cowboys-Chargers game.

“Her name is Merianne Do. She and her husband, Tuan Pham, own season tickets and rent on-field cabana suites multiple times per year. They asked the team’s director of premium seating to release their names to push back on the perception that she was a hired actor, playing the role of a rabid fan of the team.”

The game was tied at the start of the fourth quarter, but Brandin Cooks caught a touchdown with a little over 11 minutes left in regulation to put the Cowboys ahead. The Chargers responded, however, with a Gerald Everett touchdown to tie it all up again. That Everett TD had Do going bananas, but her excitement would later be replaced with anguish, as the Cowboys buried a field goal and made crucial defensive stops to end up with a 20-17 victory.