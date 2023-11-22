Charles Barkley put his beef with Kevin Durant aside when he asked the Phoenix Suns forward to pass Shaq on the all-time scoring list

On Tuesday night the Phoenix Suns secured an In-Season Tournament win over the Portland Trail Blazers and Suns forward Kevin Durant continued to prove he's one of the most talented scorers who has ever touched a basketball and stepped on the hardwood. Durant scored 31 points on 13-21 shooting in the 120-107 win, which was more than enough to pass Elvin Hayes for 11th place on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. After the game, while Durant was being interviewed by TNT's Inside the NBA crew, Charles Barkley took the opportunity to not only congratulate Durant on the accomplishment, but also to take a playful shot at his colleague Shaquille O'Neal in the process.

It should be noted that Kevin Durant will likely climb into the top ten within the next week or so, as he's only 79 points away from passing the late Moses Malone. After Moses, it's Carmelo Anthony who is 9th on the list, followed by Shaquille O'Neal, who is over 1,200 points ahead of Durant. KD would need to make it through the season relatively unscathed in order to grant Charles Barkley his wish. Barkley, 29th all-time with 23,757 points, is one of the former NBA players who has been most vocal in criticizing KD for his recent team-hopping. This criticism predated Durant passing Barkley on the all-time scoring list during the 2020-21 season.

As things currently stand, there is a massive gap between Shaquille O'Neal (28,596) and Wilt Chamberlain, who is 7th on the list with 31,419 points, so it's possible that Durant, now 35-years-old and in his 16th season in the league, may never end up passing Chamberlain. No matter where Durant ultimately lands on the all-time list when he decides to call it a career, he's clearly one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA.