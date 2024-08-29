ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Josh Heupel will have a potential Heisman Trophy quarterback to work with when Tennessee kicks off the 2024 season against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium. We continue our college football odds series with a Chattanooga-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Nico Iamaleava era is in full swing in Knoxville, as the former No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class takes the reigns at quarterback with Joe Milton off to the NFL. To say that expectations are high for the California native would be an understatement, and he has all the tools to thrive in the high-powered, Heupel-led offense. Do the Vols have the pieces around him – especially on defense – to make the College Football Playoff?

Meanwhile, the Mocs have plenty of momentum after an 8-5 season, which marked the program's highest win total since earning a 9-4 record in 2016. Chattanooga enters the new campaign ranked No. 8 in the AFCA FCS Preseason Coaches Poll.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Chattanooga-Tennessee Odds

Chattanooga: +38.5 (-110)

Tennessee: -38.5 (-110)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Tennessee

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET/9:45 a.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Chattanooga Could Cover The Spread/Win

In these kinds of games, you have to find a weakness to exploit.

The Vols are the preseason No. 15 team in the country, so it's not as though there are any glaring issues with the roster. However, it's worth noting that Tennessee does have to replace its back seven on defense, which could produce some early questions in the secondary.

Chattanooga quarterback Chase Artopoeus – a grad transfer from UCLA – started 10 games in 2023 and threw for 2,672 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 62.8 percent of his passes. The preseason All-SoCon Second Team selection has two productive wide receivers around him in Javin Whatley and Sam Phillips, who have combined for 188 catches 2,713 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 3,415 all-purpose yards the past two seasons.

If the Vols are still trying to figure out the best combination in the secondary, the Mocs could use their experience to put up enough points to keep the number under the five-touchdown-plus spread.

And again, this is a team with lofty goals given their ranking entering the season, so they should walk into the stadium with lots of confidence.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee has an opportunity to dominate the line of scrimmage in this game.

The Vols boast one of the best offensive lines in college football, which could feature four seniors/transfers who have 100-plus starts to their credit. James Pearce Jr., the top returning pass rusher in the SEC and one of the country's best defenders, is back to lead a defensive line that features 10 returners who hit double-digit tackles a season ago. That combination of experience and talent may allow Tennessee to do what it wants, and that could be the reason this one gets ugly.

If it's not that, it'll be Iamaleava and his supporting cast.

Opponents know how difficult it is to defend Heupel's offense, and having a 6-6 dual-threat quarterback running the show is even more of a task. Meanwhile, Dylan Sampson (106 CARs, 604 YDs, 7 TDs) leads a strong running back group, and four of the Vols' top six pass catchers return, including top wide receiver Squirrel White (67 RECs, 803 YDs, 2 TDs).

Heupel also has the luxury of adding Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell II (44 RECs, 711 YDs, 5 TDs) at receiver, and a pair of tight ends in Alabama transfer Miles Kitselman and Notre Dame transfer Holden Staes (15 RECs, 176 YDs, 4 TDs).

Tennessee may be able to name its score on offense, especially considering that the Mocs allowed Alabama to put up 66 points in their game in Tuscaloosa last November.

It can also control things with its defense, as Pearce and company will be aggressive early and often to disrupt the Mocs' approach on offense.

Final Chattanooga-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Tennessee is a better team and should start the season with a convincing win before it heads to Charlotte in Week 2 for an intriguing showdown with NC State.

However, the Mocs are a quality FCS opponent that does seem to have the necessary playmakers to at least put up points. If Artopoeus can find some success in the first few possessions, that can be the spark Chattanooga needs to force Tennessee to make plays on defense.

It may not be enough to keep up with the up-tempo Vols, but it could be all they need to cover the spread.

With this many points, the underdog might be the better value.

Final Chattanooga-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Chattanooga +38.5 (-110)