AJ Lee has an incredible car collection. Also known as April Jeanette Mendez, Lee is popular as a retired professional wrestler who made waves as one of the shortest wrestlers in the WWE. She was a three-time WWE Divas Champion. Furthermore, she is also the wife of current WWE superstar CM Punk. Nowadays, Lee has become an author and screenwriter.

Given Lee's accomplishments in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features AJ Lee's incredible $231K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lee has a net worth of around $4 million. With a highly successful in-ring career, it isn't surprising that Lee could afford to drive some luxurious rides.

3. Lexus ES 300h

The cheapest car in Lee's collection is a Lexus ES 300h. For this top-of-the-line sedan, the former WWE Divas Champion paid around $40,000. Although it's the least priciest car in her garage, the ES 300h isn't cheap by any means. In fact, even the Lexus ES 300h is capable of impressing any car enthusiast.

In terms of features, the ES 300h is a luxurious sedan that possesses sleek features that oozes class and elegance. As a result, there's no doubt that the ES 300h is designed to be a head turner on the streets. In addition to a well-designed exterior, the ES 300h has a decent interior space. But more importantly, handling this sedan should be easy for any driver.

Built with a 3.5-liter V6 powertrain, this allows the ES 300h to produce 302 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, this top-tier sedan can go as fast as 112 mph with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. Jaguar XJ

The second cheapest car in Lee's collection is a Jaguar XJ, which cost the three-time WWE Divas Champion around $76,000. Although it's one of the cheapest cars in Lee's garage, any car enthusiast will agree that it isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's considered to be one of the most coveted top-of-the-line sedans in the market today.

The Jaguar XJ is a luxury sedan that oozes class and elegance that is fit for the former longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion. In terms of features, the Jaguar XJ possesses a fine exterior design. It was simply built to turn some heads.

Furthermore, it also has nice size for a sedan, paving the way for a lavish interior that should provide the utmost comfort for any owner. In fact, the Jaguar XJ should easily make Lee feel like royalty.

The Jaguar XJ is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it has no problems doing so, needing just a little less than six seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

While the Jaguar XJ is the second-priciest car in Lee's collection, pretty sure that the former WWE wrestler loves taking it for a spin, given its lavish features.

1. Audi R8

Retailing in the market for around $200,000, the most expensive car in Lee's car collection is an Audi R8, which is an elite super car that's built to take over the competition in terms of precision, performance, and design. As a result, it's one of the most coveted super cars in the market today, making it irresistible for the three-time WWE Slammy Award winner.

In terms of features, the Audi R8 impresses with its sporty and sleek exterior design. One can tell that the Audi R8 was meant to be engineered with speed in mind. Furthermore, the Audi R8 is a modern super car that should allow any owner to enjoy some of its integrated advanced technology, highlighted by LED headlights and a magnetic ride suspension system.

Interior-wise, Lee should be able to enjoy pleasant and comfortable rides while it taking it around the city for a spin.

The Audi R8 operates on a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 562 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. In less than 4.5 seconds, the Audi R8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. Furthermore, the Audi R8 has a seven-speed automatic transmission, paving the way for this elite super car to go as fast as 187 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on AJ Lee's incredible $231K car collection.