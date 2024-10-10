Amy Adams owns an incredible car collection. Adams is a well-respected actress, who first rose to fame with her starring role in Enchanted. Since then, she has garnered several more roles in the big screens, including Nightbitch The Fighter, Arrival, The Master, Dear Evan Hansen, Nocturnal Animals, Man of Steel, Justice League, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Adams also recently reprised her role as Giselle in Disenchanted. It's worth noting that she's also a six-time Oscar Award-nominated actress. Given Adams' success in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an actress like her owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's a look at Amy Adams' incredible $239K car collection, with photos.

Adams has garnered several major roles in the cinemas, making her a highly paid actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adams has a net worth of around $60 million. With extra cash to spare, Adams opted to pick up a few practical cars to fill up her garage. As per sources, all of her cars are made by Audi.

4. Audi A6

The cheapest car in Adams' car collection is an Audi A6, which is valued for around $50,925. It's one of only two sedans in Adams' garage.

Although it's the cheapest car in her collection, the Audi A6 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury sedans in the market. With a respectable interior combined with a classy exterior, it's easy to see why Adams loves taking this one for a spin when going out on date nights with her husband.

The Audi A6 is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharger V6 engine. It produces 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of speed, this top-of-the-line sedan can go as fast as 163 mph. And in just a hairline below six seconds, it can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease, thanks to its six-speed automatic transmission.

3. Audi Q5

The next car in this list is Adams' Audi Q5, which is an ideal SUV when going on long road trips. For purchasing the Audi Q5, the six-time Oscar Award-nominated actress shelled out $54,150.

This compact sports utility vehicle provides a roomy interior for comfortable rides with reasonable space for transporting cargo. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Enchanted actress was once spotted taking this one for a spin while going on a trip.

The Audi Q5 derives its power from a 3.0-liter Supercharger V6 engine. It produces 272 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission, this elite compact sports utility car can go from standstill to 60 mph in just exactly seven seconds. In terms of speed, it can reach a maximum of 140 mph.

2. Audi SQ5

The second SUV in Adams' car collection is an Audi SQ5. Sold in the market for $60,295, the Audi SQ5 is a luxury vehicle that's built to provide the utmost comfort for its driver and passengers with its lavish interior.

As a result, it's an ideal vehicle for Adams if she needs to endure long city drives, whether to get to her shoots or to simply run some errands. Furthermore, it's also a perfect car for some memorable family outings.

The Audi SQ5 is equipped with a 3.0-liter Supercharger V6 engine. This allows it to produce 354 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of speed, this top-tier SUV can go full speed at 155 mph with the assistance of its eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, it also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little above five seconds.

1. Audi A7

Just by looking at the list so far, one can tell that Adams is a huge fan of Audi cars. But among her cars, the Audi A7 easily stands out from the rest.

Retailed in the market for as much as $73,375, the most expensive car in Adams' car collection is an Audi A7. It's also only the second sedan in the Arrival star's collection. With a classic luxury design, the Audi A7 also doesn't compromise in terms of performance on the road.

The Audi A7 is built in with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to this, when it comes to speed, the Audi A7 has no problems with peaking at 190 mph, especially when it's equipped with a seven-speed auto-shift manual transmission. On the other hand, it's capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just exactly five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Amy Adams' incredible $239K car collection.