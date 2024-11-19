Ana de Armas is a rising actress who starred in notable blockbusters. She is also an Oscar Award-nominated actress. Given de Armas' accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is a look at Ana de Armas' insane $738K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, de Armas has a net worth of around $6 million. With plenty of cash to spare, The Gray Man star decided to splurge on some luxury cars, as per sources.

8. 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 396 SS

The cheapest car in de Armas' car collection is a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 396 SS, which is valued at around $40,700. The Chevelle 396 SS may be the cheapest car in her collection, however, this vintage piece on wheels is still a muscle car that brings a lot of memories with its multiple appearances in old movies.

The Chevelle 396 SS produces 360 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.4-liter V8 powertrain. In terms of acceleration, the Chevelle 396 SS can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds. Moreover, the Chevelle 396 SS can reach a maximum speed of 118 mph.

7. Cadillac CTS

Next up on this list is de Armas' Cadillac CTS. Sold in the market for $55,690, the CTS is a top-of-the-line sedan that doesn't fall short in terms of design and performance.

The CTS is powered by a 3.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 285 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the CTS can attain a top speed of 155 mph. On the other hand, this top-tier sedan can move from 0 to 60 mph in just less than 4½ seconds.

6. Audi E-Tron

The first electric car in this list is the Audi E-Tron. Retailing for $65,900, the E-Tron should be able to help the Blade Runner actress reduce her carbon footprint.

The E-Tron derives its power from dual electric motors. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 414 lb-ft of torque. The E-Tron can reach a maximum speed of 124 mph, and it has a single-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, this electric vehicle can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds.

5. Land Rover Defender

Another SUV in the Oscar Award-nominated actress' collection is a Land Rover Defender, which costs around $84,700. The Defender is an off-road SUV that should come in handy for outdoor trips thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

The Defender sources its power from a 2.0-liter Turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Defender can speed up to 119 mph. It can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just under eight seconds.

4. Porsche 718

A super car that de Armas owns is a Porsche 718. For this super car, the No Time to Die star paid around $92,495. Staying true to the brand, the Porsche 718 is an elite performance sports car that stands out wherever de Armas goes.

The Porsche 718 is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged Flat-4 engine. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It can go full speed at 170 mph, and it has a four-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just less than 4½ seconds.

3. Tesla Model S

The second electric car in de Armas' garage is a Tesla Model S, which is priced at $106,440. This luxury electric sedan not only impresses with its futuristic looks but its advanced technology that makes it the car of the future.

The Model S operates on an electric motor, producing 670 horsepower. With a one-speed automatic transmission, the Model S can reach a top speed of 163 mph. It only requires a hair below 2½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography

It seems like The Gray Man actress grew fond of Land Rovers, having owned another in the form of the Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography. For this top-tier SUV, de Armas shelled out $142,295. The Range Rover SV Autobiography is also a staple among Hollywood celebrities, which includes de Armas.

The Range Rover SV Autobiography is designed with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the Range Rover SV Autobiography can go as fast as 150 mph. It needs less than five seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Mercedes-Benz AMG S63

Retailing in the market for $149,550, the most expensive car in de Armas' car collection is a Mercedes-Benz AMG S63. In terms of exterior and interior, the AMG S63 gives out an aura of class and luxury without sacrificing performance.

The AMG S63 gets its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine. It produces 603 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the AMG S63 can peak at 186 mph with the assistance of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just less than 3½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ana de Armas' insane $738K car collection.