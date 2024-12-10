Bayley has an amazing car collection. Also known as Pamela Rose Martinez, Bayley is a decorated female wrestler in the WWE. She is a four-time WWE Women's Champion, having recently won her last major title at WrestleMania XL at the expense of former Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky.

Given Bayley's popularity in the wrestling scene, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Bayley's amazing $402K car collection, with photos.

According to Sportskeeda, Bayley has a net worth of around $2 million. With a highly successful wrestling career, the former WWE Women's Champion opted to acquire some rides that fit her cool lifestyle.

4. Ford Mustang GT

The cheapest car in Bayley's collection is a Ford Mustang GT, which costs around $31,500. The Mustang GT is truly a powerful vehicle that easily stands out on the streets. In fact, the former WWE Women's Champion certainly loves turning some heads when he takes out this muscle car for a spin thanks to its distinct roar that makes it one of the most coveted cars in the market.

The Mustang GT derives its power from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 420 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, it can reach a full speed of 175 mph. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

3. Dodge Challenger SRT

Another powerful head-turner in Bayley's car collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT, which made the four-time WWE Women's Champion pay around $73,000.

It's safe to say that the Challenger SRT is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance. But more importantly, it's specifically designed to outclass the majority of the cars in the market.

As a top-tier muscle car, the Challenger SRT possesses plenty of positive highlights. Aside from a look that instantly turns some heads, the Challenger SRT is designed to give any driver a premium driving experience. In fact, this muscle car has some heated and ventilated front seats, which is suitable for long drives.

The Challenger SRT derives its power from a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine. This allows it to produce 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Challenger SRT can go as fast as 201 mph. In just less than four seconds, the Challenger SRT has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. Cadillac Escalade

The second-most expensive car in Bayley's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the reigning WWE Women's Royal Rumble winner shell out around $88,000. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much-needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings.

Built with a 6.0-liter V8 engine, the Escalade produces 345 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little more than 7½ seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 108 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

Retailing in the market for around $210,000, the most expensive car in Bayley's car collection is the Lamborghini Huracan. The Huracan is arguably the best super car among the cars in Bayley's garage.

This top-of-the-line beast sports a sleek design not only for aesthetics, but it was also designed for aerodynamic purposes. In addition to this, not a lot of super cars in the market can match the benefits of a Huracan.

The Huracan derives its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. This allows it to produce 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The Huracan only needs a hair less than three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, this super car can go as fast as 202 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bayley's amazing $402K car collection.