Cillian Murphy is a decorated actor who has starred in several productions, including the smash hit Oppenheimer. He is also an Oscar Award-winning actor. Given Murphy's impact in Hollywood, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a movie star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Cillian Murphy's amazing $404K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Murphy has a net worth of around $20 million. With extra cash to spare, the Oppenheimer actor opted to fill his garage with some classy and luxurious cars, as per sources.

6. 2001 Audi A4 B6

The cheapest car in Murphy's car collection is a 2001 Audi A4 B6, which is valued at around $24,540. Although it's the cheapest car in Murphy's collection, there's no question that the A4 B6 holds a special place in Murphy's heart given that it was one of the first cars he owned before his Hollywood fame.

Nonetheless, the humble profile bolds well for Murphy's personality. In fact, he still takes it out for a spin once in a while.

The A4 B6 produces 170 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 1.8-liter Inline-4 engine. With a six-speed manual transmission, the A4 B6 can reach a maximum speed of 147 mph. Furthermore, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than seven seconds.

5. 2014 Audi Q7

The second Audi in Murphy's garage is a 2014 Audi Q7. It's also the latest version of Audi that Murphy owns. For the Q7, the 28 Days Later actor shelled out around $51,905. In fact, he purchased this car when Peaky Blinders became a hit on TV screens. It's not exactly the most extravagant of purchases, but it seems like the Q7 did just enough to earn the interest of Murphy.

The Q7 is built with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 280 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, the 2014 Audi Q7 can peak at 137 mph. It only requires a hair below seven seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

4. 2016 Lexus RX 450h

While it seems like Murphy is a huge fan of Audis, the Oppenheimer actor also couldn't resist a hybrid like the 2016 Lexus RX 450h. It's also the only hybrid vehicle in Murphy's car collection.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that Murphy has fallen in love with the RX 450h given how much he uses it on a daily basis. For the top-of-the-line crossover, the Oscar Award-winning actor paid around $52,235.

The RX 450h is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 308 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. This luxurious hybrid crossover can also attain a top speed of 124 mph, as it's designed with a continuous variable transmission. The RX 450h also only just needs 7½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2011 Audi A8L

Aside from the 2001 Audi A4 B6 and 2014 Audi Q7, Murphy has a third Audi in the form of the 2011 Audi A8L. Sold in the market for $84,000, the A8L is a luxury sedan which oozes elegance and class. As a result, it isn't surprising that Murphy always takes the A8L out during movie premieres and film festivals.

The A8L sources its power from a 4.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 372 horsepower and 328 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the A8L can go as fast as 178 mph. Moreover, it's well capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than five seconds.

2. 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Speaking of luxury sedans, it seems that Murphy has gone beyond Audi. The Peaky Blinders star also purchased a 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For this luxury car, Murphy took out $92,550 from his pockets. Given its classy exterior and royalty-like interior, it's easy to see why a lot of people regard the S-Class as an icon of luxury.

The S-Class derives its power from a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 engine. This allows it to produce 240 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. The S-Class relies on a seven-speed automatic transmission, paving the way for this top-of-the-line sedan to drive as fast as 186 mph.

1. 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S

Retailed in the market for as much as $98,900, the most expensive car in Murphy's car collection is a 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S. The 911 Carrera S is the lone super car in Murphy's garage. Although the Carrera S easily stands out, thanks to its iconic sporty look and elite performance, the Inception actor doesn't seem to take it out too often.

The 911 Carrera S operates on a 3.8-liter Flat-6 powertrain. It produces 400 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. It needs just a little more than four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, the 911 Carrera S is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission, and it can go as fast as 193 mph, making it the fastest car in Murphy's collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cillian Murphy's amazing $404K car collection.