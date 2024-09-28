Emily Blunt is a highly successful actress who has starred in several notable productions. Some of her memorable performances include box office success Oppenheimer, Edge of Tomorrow, The Devil Wears Prada, The Adjustment Bureau, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, and The Fall Guy.

She is also a Critics Choice Award winner, a Golden Globes Award winner, a Teen Choice Award nominee, an MTV Movie Award nominee, and an Oscar Award-nominated actress.

Given Blunt's major success in the Hollywood scene, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an award-winning actress like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Emily Blunt's incredible $230K car collection, with photos.

Blunt has starred in several productions on the big screens, a lot of which have become major box-office hits. None were bigger than Edge of Tomorrow, which grossed nearly $371 million around the world. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award-nominated actress is also highly paid to do so.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Blunt has a net worth of around $80 million. With extra cash to spare, Blunt should have no problems living lavishly along with her fellow showbiz husband John Krasinski.

But unlike her Hollywood counterparts, Blunt's car collection is quite humble. According to sources, Blunt owns a sedan, a crossover SUV, and a pair of luxurious SUVs.

4. 2013 Toyota Prius Four

The cheapest car in Emily Blunt's car collection is a 2013 Toyota Prius Four. The 2013 Toyota Prius Four is sold in the market for $28,435.

Although it's the cheapest car in the Oppenheimer actress' garage, it certainly isn't a slouch. While it isn't as luxurious compared to other celebrities' cars, the 2013 Toyota Prius Four should allow Blunt to have a low profile when she's running errands around the city.

Powered by a 1.8-liter Inline-4 with an electric motor, the 2013 Toyota Prius Four produces 134 horsepower. Furthermore, with a Continuously Variable Transmission, this top-tier sedan can go as fast as 112 mph. In 10.1 seconds, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2015 Audi Q5

Next up on this car collection list is Blunt's 2015 Audi Q5, which is valued in the market for $39,300. Considered to be an elite crossover SUV, it's easy to see why Blunt loves taking this one for a spin with her husband John Krasinski.

It provides a roomy interior when the family wants to go on an outing together. Aside from a decent interior and exterior, it also offers premium comfort.

Getting its power from a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 engine, the 2015 Audi Q5 produces 220 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, this luxury crossover SUV can reach a top speed of 130 mph.

It can also go from standstill to 60 mph in exactly seven seconds. Given the benefits of the 2015 Audi Q5, it truly deserves a place in Blunt's garage.

2. 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The Oscar Award-nominated actress also owns another SUV in the form of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. A respectable SUV fit for a Hollywood actress like Blunt, the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio should easily offer comfortable drives while allowing the Edge of Tomorrow actress to travel under the watchful eyes of the public.

The 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio probably made The Devil Wears Prada star shell out around $80,500.

Equipped with a 2.9-liter Twin-Turbo V6 engine, this SUV produces 505 horsepower and 543 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio can also reach a maximum speed of 176 mph. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in a little over three seconds.

1. 2024 Cadillac Escalade

The most expensive car in Blunt's car collection is a 2024 Cadillac Escalade. Retailing in the market for $81,895, the 2024 Cadillac Escalade is a fixture among the garages of Hollywood A-listers. Thanks to its spacious interior and luxurious features, the 2024 Cadillac Escalade easily offers the utmost comfort while being a practical top-of-the-line SUV.

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade derives its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this elite SUV can run as fast as 112 mph. On the other hand, it can also accelerate with ease, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below six seconds.

Given the features of this SUV, it's easy to see why Blunt had to pick one up for herself. Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Emily Blunt's incredible $230K car collection.