Jarrett Allen is a top-caliber center in the NBA. He currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Allen is also a onetime NBA All-Star. Given Allen's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jarrett Allen's insane $5.4 million car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Allen has a net worth of around $50 million. As a result, this has allowed the Cavs center to pick up some hot rides.

6. Jaguar XF

The cheapest car in Allen's collection is a Jaguar XF, which costs around $125,000. Although it's the cheapest car in Allen's collection, the Jaguar XF is a luxury car at least. Its sleek exterior makes it an eye-catching masterpiece on the road. On the other hand, it should also provide the utmost comfort for the Cavaliers star.

The Jaguar XF derives its power from a 3.0-liter supercharger V6 engine. This allows it to produce 204 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its eight-speed automatic transmission helps this luxury sedan go as fast as 155 mph. It also only requires just a little more than five seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

5. Porsche Cayenne

It seems that Allen is a huge fan of luxury SUVs. Retailing in the market for as much as $260,000, the second-cheapest car in the garage of the onetime NBA All-Star is a Porsche Cayenne. The Cayenne is a luxury SUV that's capable of keeping in step with super cars. It's truly an SUV that's capable of standing out wherever Allen opts to go.

There are plenty of benefits to enjoy with the Cayenne. Aside from being an SUV with a super car driving experience, the Cayenne is also a head turner thanks to its sporty look in the exterior and a lavish interior that should make any owner feel like royalty.

As a result, it's easy to see why the Cayenne is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market. Given the unmatched features of the Cayenne, no wonder the Cavaliers big man had to pick one up for himself.

The Cayenne can attain a top speed of 157 mph with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is built with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 671 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. The Cayenne also has no issues with acceleration as it only needs a little more than three seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph.

4. Audi RS Q8

The second SUV in Allen's car collection is an Audi RS Q8, which retails in the market at around $600,000. The Audi RS Q8 gives the Cavs center another option for a reliable vehicle. The Audi RS Q8 is a top-of-the-line SUV that should provide many alluring features for any athlete.

Some of its main features include its remarkable fuel efficiency. In addition to this, the Audi RS Q8 provides sufficient interior space in terms of leg room and cargo space. This makes it a great vehicle whenever Allen opts to travel with his family or friends. One can easily count on the Audi RS Q8 for some comfortable group rides.

The Audi RS Q8 gets its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it has no problems with acceleration, only needing a little more than 3.5 seconds for this elite SUV to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

3. Lamborghini Urus

Retailing in the market for as much as $600,000, the Lamborghini Urus has roughly the same price as the Audi RS Q8. The Urus is a high-performance luxurious SUV, making it one of the highlights of the Cavaliers player's garage. It's safe to say that the first-round draft pick is a huge fan of lavish SUVs.

The Urus provides the market with a SUV that features super-car qualities. This should allow Allen and his loved ones to roam around the city with style. Furthermore, the Urus is also capable of handling off-road situations, which make it an ideal vehicle for those long road trips that may require passing through some of the most difficult terrain and conditions.

Furthermore, this top-tier SUV should also provide enough leg room interior-wise while possessing sufficient cargo space. Thanks to its interior, the Urus provides comfort without sacrificing performance. In fact, the Urus is like a super car with the practicalities and benefits of a versatile SUV.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission and can peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

2. Bentley Bentayga

Given that Allen is a fan of SUVs, the Bentley Bentayga certainly has its place in Allen's car collection. For this icon of luxury, the NBA All-Star big man had to pay around $815,000.

While showcasing the highlights of a Bentley, the Bentayga surely performs well on the road while providing the best comfort. The Bentayga is easily one of the priciest SUVs in the market today, given how it was meticulously designed to near perfection.

Equipped with a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged W12 engine, the luxurious SUV has 600 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SUV can reach a top speed of 190 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

When it comes to city driving and bringing along some friends or family, the Bentayga is surely hard to beat in terms of design and performance.

1. Bugatti Chiron

Retailing in the market for as much as $3 million, the most expensive car in Allen's car collection is the Bugatti Chiron. It's safe to say that the Chiron is one of the main attractions of his garage.

The Chiron boasts of precise engineering and advanced technology, designed to outlast any car in the market. While it's elite when it comes to performance, the Chiron doesn’t fail to impress in terms of design.

Furthermore, the Chiron is one of the fastest cars in the world. This should allow the All-Star center to cruise around the city with style. Given the features of the Chiron, it's elite reputation certainly fits well for a rising NBA star like Allen.

The Chiron is built with a monstrous 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 powertrain. This allows it to produce 1,500 horsepower. The Chiron also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below 2.5 seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jarrett Allen's insane $5.4 million car collection.