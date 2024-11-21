Jeremy Renner is an actor who has starred in several blockbuster hits, including some Mission Impossible films, the MCU's Avengers installments, American Hustle, and The Bourne Legacy. Given Renner's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jeremy Renner's incredible $639K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Renner has a net worth of around $80 million, which will receive a boost when Renner appears in more MCU movies. With a successful acting career, Renner opted to splurge on a few cars, as per sources.

7. 2015 Range Rover Evoque

The cheapest car in Renner's car collection is a 2015 Range Rover Evoque, which cost the Avengers star $16,194. Although it's the cheapest car in Renner's garage, the Evoque is still one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market.

The Evoque is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 240 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Evoque can speed up to 130 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of accelerating from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under 7½ seconds.

6. 2008 Dodge Charger R/T

Renner also owns a muscle car in the form of the 2008 Dodge Charger R/T, which is priced in the market at $31,615. The Charger R/T oozes with power with its performance and aggressive design. As a result, it isn't surprising that a tough real-life avenger like Renner fancied one.

The Charger R/T produces 340 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.7-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 340 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. It has a five-speed automatic transmission, and the Charger R/T can go as fast as 130 mph. It only requires a little more than five seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

5. 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Convertible

A super car fit for a super hero, Renner just couldn't resist a 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Convertible. For this super car, the Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation actor paid around $79,920. Staying true to the brand, the 911 Carrera 4 Convertible stands out in terms of performance and design.

The 911 Carrera 4 Convertible is equipped with a 3.4-liter Flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 296 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a six-speed manual transmission, the 911 Carrera 4 Convertible can drive as fast as 165 mph. In addition to this, only a hair below five seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2014 Tesla Model S P85D

While Renner loves fancy cars, he also decided to purchase an electric car in the form of the 2014 Tesla Model S P85D. It's the only electric car in the Hawkeye star's garage. For this advanced vehicle, Renner took out $91,990 from his pockets. Any owner should enjoy some advanced tech while being able to reduce his carbon footprint with style.

The Model S P85D operates on a dual electric motor system. It produces 691 horsepower and 687 lb-ft of torque. The electric car has a one-speed direct-drive transmission, and the Model S P85D can reach a full speed of 155 mph. It only requires a little more than three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3, 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda

Although Renner has a futuristic Model S P85D, the two-time Oscar Award-nominated actor also has a vintage car in the form of the 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda. Retailing in the market for $99,441, the 280SL Pagoda is an old-school car that never goes out of style in terms of class and elegance.

The 280SL Pagoda is equipped with a 2.8-liter Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 170 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. With a four-speed manual transmission, this vintage vehicle can speed up to 124 mph. It takes less than nine seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S

Next up on this list is Renner's 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S. For this masterpiece on wheels, The Bourne Legacy star had to take out $128,165 from his pockets. The Quattroporte Sport GT S stands out with its sleek and classy exterior. Furthermore, its lavish interior filled with amenities provide the most comfortable driving experience.

The Quattroporte Sport GT S gets its power from a 4.2-liter V8 engine. It produces 400 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just less than 5½ seconds. On the other hand, it has a six-speed automatic transmission, and this luxury sedan can go up to 168 mph.

1. 2010 Ferrari California

Sold in the market for as much as $192,000, the most expensive car in Renner's collection is a 2010 Ferrari California. The California is built to outclass most of its counterparts in the market due to its elite performance and sporty look that never goes out of style.

The California sources its power from a 4.3-liter V8 engine. It produces 460 horsepower and 357 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the California can go as fast as 192 mph, making it the fastest car in Renner's collection. It has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jeremy Renner's incredible $639K car collection.