Kate Winslet is a well-respected actress best known for her role in Titanic, which she starred in alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Winslet is also an Oscar Award-winning actress. Given Winslet's accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kate Winslet's amazing $192K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Winslet has a net worth of around $65 million. With some extra cash to spare, Winslet opted to purchase some eye-catching cars, based on sources. Although her collection isn't as grand compared to her Hollywood counterparts, they're still worth the look.

4. 1982 Ford Escort

The cheapest car in Winslet's collection is a 1982 Ford Escort, which costs around $5,518. Although the Escort is the cheapest car in her garage, it also holds plenty of fond memories.

It's worth noting that the Escort was the first car Winslet purchased, especially after her big-screen debut in the film, Heavenly Creatures. Heavenly Creatures would make waves, earning an Oscar Award nomination.

The Escort is a compact vehicle. It boasts a low profile while being functional enough for Winslet's daily errands. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Titanic star can be spotted publicly while taking this old-school car around for a spin.

Built with a 1.6-liter Inline-4 powertrain, the Escort produces 105 horsepower and 97 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the Escort has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in a little more than nine seconds. Moreover, this vintage car can reach a maximum speed of 113 mph, and it has a five-speed manual transmission.

3. 2008 Lexus RX400H

Another car that Winslet loves to use is the 2008 Lexus RX400H. For this hybrid vehicle, the Divergent actress paid around $44,355. Although it isn't one of the flashiest cars on the streets, Winslet loves to use it, especially when she needs to travel long hours, whether on long road trips for leisure or shooting destinations in the provincial side.

The main attraction of the RX400H is its comfy interior that should treat any owner like royalty. Despite not standing out on the road, the RX400H makes up for it by giving the Titanic star a relaxing commute to her destinations, which she certainly deserves.

The RX400H derives its power from a 3.3-liter V6 engine along with an electric motor. This allows it to produce 208 horsepower and 212 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it is equipped with a single-speed continuous variable transmission, and the RX400H can attain a maximum speed of 142 mph. It also just needs a little more than seven seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. BMW X5

But among the cars in her garage, it seems that Winslet utilizes the BMW X5 the most. The X5 has become her favorite, given its advanced features and a lavish interior that should offer the most comfortable of rides, highlighted by its premium faux leather seats.

In fact, it's also one of the most coveted top-of-the-line SUVs in the market. For the X5, the Heavenly Creatures star took out around $62,695 from her pockets. Given the features of the car, it's easy to see why Winslet loves to drive it occasionally.

The X5 sources its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo charged Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the X5 can go as fast as 151 mph, making it the fastest car in Winslet's collection. Furthermore, it only requires a hair below six seconds to move from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

1. Cadillac Escalade

Retailed in the market for as much as $79,490, the most expensive car in Winslet's collection is a Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities in terms of premium SUVs. Given that Winslet also has one in her garage, she is no different among her peers.

The Escalade is a full-sized SUV, which should offer a spacious interior for the utmost comfort. Furthermore, its classy exterior design combined with some advanced safety features easily make it a true icon of luxury.

Powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, the Escalade needs less than six seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it has a 10-speed automatic transmission and can go as fast as 110 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kate Winslet's amazing $192K car collection.