Kendall Jenner has an insane car collection. Jenner is a popular supermodel. From being a star in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner went on to walk the runway of the prestigious Victoria's Secret Fashion Show before becoming a brand ambassador for several lifestyle clothing brands.

Given Jenner's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kendall Jenner's insane $5.3 million car collection, with photos.

As a highly successful supermodel and reality-show personality, Jenner has carved out a lucrative showbiz career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner has a net worth of around $60 million.

With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that she decided to splurge on some of the most-coveted cars in the world. As per sources, Jenner's collection is composed of several convertibles, luxury SUVs, and a couple of super cars.

15. 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

The cheapest car in Jenner's collection is a 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible, which costs around $75,000. It produces 271 horsepower and 312 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.7-liter V8 engine.

14. Land Rover Defender 110

Next up on this list is an SUV in the form of the Land Rover Defender, which is valued at around $100,000. It only takes 5.5 seconds for this top-tier SUV to go from a standstill to 60 mph.

13. Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 1969

Speaking of convertibles, Jenner also owns a $101,000 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible 1969. This muscle car can go as fast as 125 mph.

12. 1960 Chevrolet C1 Corvette Convertible

Another convertible in Jenner's collection is a $116,000 1960 Chevrolet C1 Corvette Convertible. Powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine, it produces 283 horsepower and 285 lb-ft of torque.

11. Land Rover Range Rover

Jenner is also a huge fan of SUVs, owning a Land Rover Range Rover, which made her shell out $120,000. Built with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 370 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque.

10. 2019 Range Rover SV Autobiography

A luxury SUV with off-road capabilities, Jenner also owns a $179,000 2019 Range Rover SV Autobiography. Equipped with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, it produces 557 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

9. 1st Generation Audi R8 V10+ Coupe

Jenner loves super cars. That's why she has a 1st Generation Audi R8 V10+ Coupe. For this one, the former Victoria's Secret model paid $183,000. It can reach a maximum speed of 197 mph.

8. Lamborghini Urus

Another SUV in Jenner's collection is the much-coveted Lamborghini Urus, which retails for $210,000. It only takes 3.1 seconds for this SUV to go from a standstill to 60 mph.

7. 1960 Cadillac Eldorado

Hanging out with friends on a cool ride is a pleasant experience. As a result, Jenner also owns a $220,000 1960 Cadillac Eldorado. It's powered by a 6.4-liter V8 engine, producing 345 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque.

6. Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet

The final SUV in Jenner's collection is a Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet, which is sold for $300,000. It derives its power from a 5.5-liter V8 engine, producing 382 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

5. Ferrari 488 GTB Spider

When it comes to her super car game, Jenner has the option to bring out her $300,000 Ferrari 488 GTB Spider. It's well capable of speeding up to 202 mph and has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

4. Rolls-Royce Dawn

Jenner can easily buy a luxury car. As a result, the supermodel also has a $356,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn, which she used to celebrate her 24th birthday. It can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph and has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

3. Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Jenner's second Ferrari is a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which is valued at $507,900. It only needs 2.5 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph.

2. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

When it comes to sports cars, Jenner's car game doesn't disappoint, especially with a $746,498 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. It's more than capable of going full speed at 217 mph with the help of a five-speed automatic transmission.

1. Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

Sold in the market for $1.74 million, the most expensive car in Jenner's car collection is a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. It's also the fastest car in her garage with a top speed of 254 mph. It includes a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kendall Jenner's insane $5.3 million car collection.