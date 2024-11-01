Lindsay Lohan successfully transformed from childhood actress to a Hollywood star. Although Lohan has found herself at the center of controversies, she still remains respected in the Hollywood scene. Given Lohan’s stardom, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Lindsay Lohan’s insane $553K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lohan has a net worth of around $2 million. With extra cash to spare, Lohan did splurge on a few cars, as per sources.

7. 2011 Audi A5

The cheapest car in Lohan’s collection is a 2011 Audi A5, which costs around $36,900. The A5 is a luxury sedan fit for a Hollywood star like the Freaky Friday star. It isn’t surprising that she likes taking this one for a spin once in a while.

The A5 is powered by a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 engine. It produces 211 horsepower and 285 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a six-speed manual transmission, it can go full speed up to 130 mph. On the other hand, it only takes a little more than six seconds for this sedan to go from 0 to 60 mph.

6. 2010 Porsche Cayenne

Speaking of luxury cars, Lohan also owns a 2010 Porsche Cayenne, which probably cost her around $48,500. However, the Cayenne certainly brings bad memories for Lohan, as it was the very car that saw her accidentally hit a pedestrian.

The 2010 Porsche Cayenne derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 290 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just under eight seconds. Moreover, it can top speed at 140 mph thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission.

5. 2010 Porsche Cayman S

Next up on this list is a 2010 Porsche Cayman S, which is valued at $61,500. Staying true to the brand, the Cayman S is one of the most-coveted cars in the market given that not a lot of cars can match its performance on the road.

The Cayman S sources its power from a 3.4-liter Flat 6 engine. This allows it to produce 320 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission helps it go as fast as 171 mph. When it comes to acceleration, it needs less than five seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible

Aside from the 2010 Porsche Cayenne and the 2010 Porsche Cayman S, Lohan also has a 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible parked in her garage. Retailing in the market for $90,100, it’s a convertible that belongs in its own class. Unfortunately, Lohan also got into an accident while driving this. Although the car was heavily damaged, fortunately, Lohan came out unscathed.

The 911 Carrera Convertible produces 345 horsepower and 288 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.6-liter Flat-6 engine. Equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, this masterpiece can speed up to 179 mph. Furthermore, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

3. 2012 Porsche Panamera 4S

It seems like Lohan is a huge fan of Porsches. In fact, The Parent Trap actress also owns a 2012 Porsche Panamera 4S. Sold in the market for $95,200, the Panamera 4S is also considered to be an elite product made by Porsche. Unfortunately, this car also made the headlines for the wrong reasons when Lohan struck a Ford Mustang with it.

The Panamera 4S gets its power from a 4.8-liter V8 engine. It produces 400 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it reach a top speed of 175 mph thanks to a seven-speed automated manual transmission. It can also easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in at least 4.6 seconds.

2. 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-550

Although Lohan seems to be a huge fan of Porsches, she does also own a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-550. Priced at $98,500 in the market, the SL-550 is a luxury convertible that’s easy to drive while also giving an aura of luxury.

The SL-550 produces 382 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.5-liter V8 powertrain. In addition to this, it has a seven-speed automatic transmission, and it goes full speed at 155 mph. Moreover, it only requires a little more than five seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

1. 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S

The most expensive car in Lohan’s collection is a 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S. It’s valued at around $122,500 in the market. It’s safe to say that the GranTurismo S is a legitimate masterpiece. However, like some of her other cars, Lohan also crashed this one and endangered a nanny, who was looking after a baby stroller.

The GranTurismo S has no problems with speed, capable of peaking at 183 mph. It also has a six-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it produces 433 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.7-liter V8 engine. Acceleration-wise, this car can go from 0 to 60 mph in just less than five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lindsay Lohan’s incredible $553K car collection.