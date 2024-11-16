Mila Kunis has an incredible car collection. Kunis is an award-winning actress, having starred in several hits in the cinemas. These include Bad Moms, Friends with Benefits, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and she also will be in Knives Out 3. Kunis is also a Golden Globes-nominated actress and a two-time Critics Choice Award nominee.

Given Kunis' accomplishments as an actress, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Mila Kunis' incredible $365K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kunis has a net worth of around $75 million. With extra cash to spare, the Friends with Benefits star decided to purchase some respectable cars, as per sources.

5. 1993 Honda Civic Hatchback

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Kunis' car collection is a 1993 Honda Civic Hatchback, which costs around $13,000. Although it's the cheapest car in the collection of the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress, the Civic Hatchback is still one of Kunis' favorites.

In fact, she's been spotted with it every once in a while. It's the perfect car for Kunis to accomplish her errands on a low profile without getting the attention of the paparazzi.

The Civic Hatchback derives its power from a 1.5-liter Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 92 horsepower and 97 lb-ft of torque. With a five-speed manual transmission, it can go full speed up to 106 mph. Moreover, it takes less than 10 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2008 Lexus SC 430

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Kunis' 2008 Lexus SC430. Sold in the market for as much as $66,000, the SC430 is a much better upgrade compared to her 1993 Honda Civic Hatchback. This top-tier convertible features a sleek exterior design with the performance to show for it. Furthermore, it's easily an eye catcher whenever the Black Swan actress takes it out for a spin.

The SC430 sources its power from a 4.3-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 288 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. It has a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission, and this coveted convertible can attain a top speed of 155 mph. In addition to this, less than six seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2012 Jaguar XK

For more photos, click here

Speaking of upgrades, Kunis didn't stop at all. A couple of years after enjoying the 2008 Lexus SC430, the Bad Moms star also got herself a 2012 Jaguar XK. For this beauty on wheels, Kunis took out around $85,000 from her earnings. With the XK, Kunis should easily be able to roam around the city while enjoying some fresh air and looking stylish while doing it.

The XK gets its power from a 5.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 385 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the XK has no problems, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds. Furthermore, in terms of speed, this Jaguar masterpiece can go as fast as 186 mph.

2. 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

For more photos, click here

Looking at the collection of cars in Kunis' garage, it seems that the award-winning actress has a preference for smaller cars. However, she did make an exception for the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. It's the only SUV in her car collection, costing The Spy Who Dumped Me star around $94,820.

The Range Rover Vogue is also a favorite among Hollywood celebrities. It's a luxurious, yet practical SUV that offers comfortable rides. Moreover, it should also come in handy when Kunis wants to go on long road trips that may pass through some difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

The Range Rover Vogue is built with a 5.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, the Range Rover Vogue can easily move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just less than seven seconds. Furthermore, it has a six-speed automatic transmission, and this top-of-the-line SUV can speed up to 130 mph.

1. Tesla Model X

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for $106,400, the most expensive car in Kunis' collection is a Tesla Model X. The Model X is an electric car that should allow Kunis to reduce her carbon footprint. Furthermore, it's a futuristic vehicle that's equipped with advanced technology, providing a modern driving experience like no other.

Powered by an electric motor, it produces 670 horsepower. The Model X can also reach a maximum speed of 200 mph, and it has a one-speed direct-drive transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Kunis' car collection. It also just requires 2½ seconds to go from o to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mila Kunis' incredible $365K car collection.