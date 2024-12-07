Tom Cruise is a Hollywood A-lister who has starred in numerous hit action flicks. He is a four-time Oscar Award-nominated actor. Given Cruise's accomplishments on the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Tom Cruise's insane $2.2 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cruise has a net worth of around $600 million. With a successful acting career, Cruise opted to splurge on some hot rides.

8. 1958 Chevrolet Corvette C1

The cheapest car in Cruise's collection is a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette C1. For this vintage piece on wheels, the Mission Impossible star paid around $3,591. Although it's the cheapest car in Cruise's garage, the Corvette C1 is a coveted piece for many car collectors.

Powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine, the Corvette C1 produces 230 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. It relies on a three-speed manual transmission.

7. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

Another vintage piece in Cruise's car collection is the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, which cost the Hollywood action star around $3,600. The Chevelle may be one of the oldest cars in his garage, however, it's safe to say that its style is simply timeless with the elite power to match.

The Chevelle derives its power from a 5.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 375 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. It relies on a four-speed manual transmission.

6. 1976 Dodge Colt

Another old-school car in Cruise's collection is a 1976 Dodge Colt, which is valued in the market at about $5,000. While it isn't the flashiest car, Cruise does love to take it for a spin periodically. The Colt produces 79 horsepower and 86 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 1.6 liter-Inline-4 engine. It's also designed with a five-speed manual transmission.

5. Ford Mustang Saleen S281

One of the flashiest cars in Cruise's garage is a Ford Mustang Saleen S281. This beauty on wheels is priced at around $60,000 in the market. Mission Impossible fans may recognize this very car that Cruise took out during the premiere of Mission Impossible III.

The Mustang Saleen S281 operates on a 4.6-liter supercharged V8 powertrain, producing 485 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It's also designed with a five-speed manual transmission.

4. 1996 Porsche 911 (993)

Cruise also has the keys of a rare car in the form of the 1996 Porsche 911 (993). For purchasing this rare super car, the Jack Reacher actor paid around $64,495. Cruise purchased this very car to celebrate the success of the hit film Top Gun.

The Porsche 911 produces 272 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.6-liter H6 engine. This old-school super car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

3. 2000 Ford Excursion

The only SUV in Cruise's car collection is a 2000 Ford Excursion. This cost the Top Gun star around $70,000. It's used mainly to drive away from the paparazzi. Furthermore, it was also the same car that his ex-wife Katie Holmes used when she was pregnant thanks to its spacious interior.

Powered by a 5.4-liter V8 engine, the Excursion produces 255 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It has a four-speed automatic transmission.

2. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Next up on this list is Cruise's luxurious sedan in the form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For this top-of-the-line sedan, the four-time Oscar Award-nominated actor paid around $109,800. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a luxurious sedan that should treat any owner like royalty thanks to its lavish interior. As a result, it's considered to be an icon of luxury by many.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class sources its power from a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 463 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class can go as fast as 155 mph. It only takes less than six seconds for it to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. 2005 Bugatti Veyron

Retailing in the market for as much as $1.9 million, the most expensive car in Cruise's garage is the Bugatti Veyron. It's safe to say that the Veyron is easily the main attraction of the Jerry Maguire star's garage.

The Veyron boasts of precise engineering and advanced technology, designed to outlast any car in the market. While it's elite when it comes to performance, the Veyron doesn't sacrifice in design.

Furthermore, the Veyron is actually considered as one of the fastest cars in the world. This should allow Cruise to cruise around the city with style. Given the features of the Veyron, it's elite reputation certainly bolds well for the action star.

The Bugatti Veyron is built with a monstrous 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 powertrain. This allows it to produce 1,001 horsepower and 921 lb-ft of torque.

The Veyron can go as fast as 253 mph, and it has a seven-speed automated manual transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Cruise's garage. Moreover, the Veyron also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tom Cruise's insane $2.2 million car collection.